ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants

By Ty Roush For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'

Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the Big Apple inundated with thousands of migrants, including a group of 60 without access to a shelter, Adams is seen living it up with celebrities.

Photos show Adams relaxing with tennis legend Serena Williams, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Anne Hathaway at the Michael Kors runway show in the Manhattan-based venue Spring Studios.

Of the latest group of migrants to arrive in New York in September were 44 from El Paso, which has seen such an influx of immigrants that its shelters were forced to reject nearly 1,000 people, who were pictured sleeping on the city streets.

Eagle Pass, another border town like El Paso in Texas, has also reported a rise in migrants. There, they have reportedly killed local pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night.

'In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city's system is nearing its breaking point,' Adams said Wednesday. 'As a result, the city's prior practices, which never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfJsO_0hwb7ceV00
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (far right) was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week with Serena Williams (center right), Anna Wintour (center left) and Anne Hathaway (far left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2SwQ_0hwb7ceV00
Adams' comments came after the city saw the arrival of thousands of new migrants, including a group of 60 left without access to a shelter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ur6bh_0hwb7ceV00
Adams said the city was nearing it's breaking point amid an influx of 11,000 migrants being bussed over from Texas in protest of the country's border policy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MIy0_0hwb7ceV00
'In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city's system is nearing its breaking point,' Adams said Wednesday before making his way to the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373Vwp_0hwb7ceV00
Despite saying his city was reaching a 'breaking point,' Adams acted like there were no issues while living amongst celebrities at New York Fashion Week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJp9D_0hwb7ceV00
Among the many celebrities seen at NYFW, Adams stands beside fashion designer and showrunner of the event, Michael Kors  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WHMX_0hwb7ceV00
The group was forced to sleep on chairs and the floor for five hours until beds were finally made available
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeZAb_0hwb7ceV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmeB8_0hwb7ceV00
As Texas deals with a large influx of immigrants, officials began sending over buses full of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities including New York, Washington DC and Chicago

Adams has made a reputation for having attended lavish parties, including one on the night of his election victory where he was seen with celebrities and CEOs, including Google founder Eric Schmidt and American Express executive Anre Williams.

Adams followed his Wednesday statement: 'While some may want to use these extraordinary circumstances as an opportunity to play an unproductive game of gotcha, we remain focused on supporting each of these individuals and families who need our city's help.'

While once again rebuking the busing protest policy carried on by officials in the Southwest, Adams said the city has been working to accommodate its newest arrivals since May.

'This administration, on its own, has safely and efficiently provided shelter, health care, education, and a host of other services to more than 11,000 people predominantly from Central and South America who are seeking a better life,' Adams said.

'This is a remarkable achievement that has required - and will continue to require — the efforts of our entire team, and has become a reality that no city official, advocate, or court ever could have contemplated.'

Adams, however, is being called upon to do more after Legal Aid NY reported that the city has repeatedly failed to properly shelter groups of new migrants.

New York city is one of the few municipalities in the country with right-to-shelter laws, which guarantees that anyone who asks for shelter within a deadline must be given a place to stay that same day.

Migrant Nelson Pizaarro told NBC4 that he and others slept on the floor of a shelter for five hours before beds finally became available.

'The first shelter I went to, they didn't have a bed, so they sent me to a second place where they didn't have a bed either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCwcO_0hwb7ceV00
NYC's next mayor Eric Adams relaxes with a drink with his son, Jordan Coleman (left) and NYC lawyer Frank Carrone (right) at Zero Bond on the night he was elected where he partied with billionaires, business CEOs and celebrities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWYaE_0hwb7ceV00
Adams was seen earlier this year partying with more celebrities, including former boxer Floyd Mayweather and actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDtLW_0hwb7ceV00
April 28: New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed Scott Sartiano, founder of the members-only club Zero Bond, as his representative to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sartiano (in the back) is pictured with (L-R) Adams, supermodel Naomi Campbell and singer Jon Batiste
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl1K9_0hwb7ceV00
November 2, 2021: The club is where Adams held his election night victory party as he rubbed shoulders with  Kamal Hotchandani (left) and Robert Petrosyan (right). Pictured in the back are Sartiano (left) and Adams' PR guru Ronn Torossian. Eric's son, Jordan Coleman is to his right

Taking a cue from Abbott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking credit for two planeloads of migrants arriving in Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

Pictures published by the Martha's Vineyard Gazette and the Martha's Vineyard Times showed the migrants in the affluent community where prominent liberals such as the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey and Larry David all have homes.

In a statement, DeSantis' office said: 'Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.'

The remarks continued: 'States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country’ by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.'

The press release went on: 'As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flAaN_0hwb7ceV00
Migrants from Venezuela set up tents near a bus station after being released from U.S. Border Patrol custody in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Mn1B_0hwb7ceV00
Following a large new surge of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso have been overwhelmed, leading to street encampments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0YWk_0hwb7ceV00
Without access to basic facilities, migrants have been forced to use open-air toilets, leading to health and sanitation concerns

Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities.

Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and shelters in the west Texas town have been overwhelmed in recent days, leading to a flood of so-called 'street releases'.

Congressman Tony Gonzalez, a GOP US Representative, told the New York Post: 'We’ve never seen anything like this. It’s a scene that you would see in a third-world country, not in the streets of El Paso.'

It has led to scenes of misery, with hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets without access to toilets or showers, and residents say that the 'smell of human waste is overwhelming in the area,' according to KVIA-TV.

'There's nothing safe about having people roaming the streets, it's almost apocalyptic,' Gonzales, who represents part of El Paso, told the ABC affiliate.

'I'd argue that we're very compassionate people, people who want to give the shirt off their back, but when there's no end in sight, it's just not fair,' said Gonzales.

US Customs and Border Protection says that in the El Paso sector, encounters with people crossing the border illegally have averaged about 1,300 per day since the start of September, up from the recent May high of 1,000.

Since last Wednesday, 932 migrants have been released in what are commonly known as 'street releases' and Border Patrol calls 'provisional releases,' according to NBC News.

In these cases, migrants are being released near bus stations in the hopes that they can make their own way to other parts of the United States.

'Generally, after processing, migrants who are not detained for the duration of their removal proceeding are provisionally released in coordination with NGOs [non-governmental organizations],' a Border Patrol spokeswoman told NBC.

'If NGOs are over capacity, U.S. Border Patrol coordinates with local government and cities to identify locations where migrants can conveniently access transportation services or accommodations,' the spokeswoman added.

The Border Patrol says that its agents do biometric screenings on migrants prior to 'street releases' and continue to hold those who may pose a threat to public safety.

It's not entirely clear what has prompted the surge of Venezuelan migrants at the El Paso crossing specifically, but Venezuela has for years been undergoing an economic crisis and food shortages under its socialist regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWrj4_0hwb7ceV00
US Customs and Border Protection says that in the El Paso sector, encounters with people crossing the border illegally have averaged about 1,300 per day since the start of September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v69Am_0hwb7ceV00
Since last Wednesday, 932 migrants have been released in what are commonly known as 'street releases' and Border Patrol calls 'provisional releases'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zafwd_0hwb7ceV00
Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico to turn themselves in to request for asylum, in El Paso on Monday

The situation in El Paso comes days after the Biden administration officially extended special protections for Venezuelans, known as Temporary Protected Status, that shield some of them from deportation.

However, the protections are only supposed to apply to Venezuelan nationals who have been present in the US since March 8, 2021, and so would not include more recent arrivals.

El Paso's mayor declared a state of emergency due to the border situation in May, and the emergency order was extended again on Monday.

El Paso's Deputy City Manager, Mario D'Agostino, says his city has contacted the government directly to combat similar issues.

'We've been in communication with the White House directly,' he said. 'We've been talking about some of the needs we're seeing in our community and we need to continue helping in this effort.'

Due to the on-going crisis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has begun bussing thousands of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities including New York, Washington DC and Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXDNb_0hwb7ceV00
Both of the planes were carrying around 50 Venezuelan migrants  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xobep_0hwb7ceV00
One immigrant told the Vineyard Gazette: 'We’re immigrants. We came here because of the situation in our country, for the economy, for work, for lots of things. I came here walking'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4rmq_0hwb7ceV00
State Senator Julian Cyr tweeted on Wednesday's night: 'Developing situation on #MarthasVineyard where migrants arrived via charter flight from TX this afternoon. Islanders working hard to provide food + shelter'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNMqT_0hwb7ceV00
The latest figure shows there were nearly 200,000 crossing at the border in July
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpOiC_0hwb7ceV00
So far this year, more than 1.8 million immigrants have crossed the southern border

President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to tackle the 'root causes' of immigration, but so far border agents have made nearly 2 million border apprehensions, an all-time record, this fiscal year, which ends in October.

That number surpassed the already-historic 1.7 million encounters in fiscal year 2021.

Despite the surge, Harris insisted the border was secure during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday.

'The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,' she said, deferring the blame to the Trump administration.

'We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation including ours in our administration,' Harris added.

'But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix,' she said, calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

In July there were nearly 200,000 encounters, a decline for the second consecutive month after four months of increases climaxing in May with a record-breaking 241,116 encounters.

August figures should be released soon.

With one month still left to go in the fiscal year, almost 750 border crossers have died making the dangerous journey northward to the U.S.

Comments / 196

Marc B Witt
2d ago

Sorry but the people of NYC were duped by voting for this clown we all thought because he was a former police officer things would change and the city might get cleaned up..He’s just another clown like his predecessor

Reply(8)
89
Gene CoTe
1d ago

Lol, typical democrat, in a democrat controlled city, as well as the state state,. OH, How better well off the people in NY would be if only they could see to vote Republican in ANY elections coming up, "Red is the color to vote this year, And 2024 as well, Wash those blues away for a better tomorrow 👌

Reply(3)
14
GOD BLESS THE USA
1d ago

Following in pothead deblasios worthless shoes. NYC is paying the price and I don't feel sorry for them. Maybe they'll learn how to be educated voters in the future

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz brands Joe Biden 'the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet' and slams Dems for branding Martha's Vineyard flight a 'humanitarian crisis' while ignoring deaths of 50 migrants in truck in Texas

Senator Ted Cruz branded Joe Biden 'the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet' as the war over GOP governors moving illegal immigrants to liberal cities and areas escalates. During an appearance on Fox’s Hannity Friday night, the GOP lawmaker said: 'The Democrats did not think it was...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Gonzales, TX
City
El Paso, TX
State
Massachusetts State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
TEXAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Vice

Why Are Rich People So Obsessed With Proving US Cities Are Dystopian Hellholes?

By now, you may have seen the viral Twitter video filmed by Jacqueline Toboroff, editor-in-chief of the right-wing The Manhattan.Press blog, that features a long pan of handbag salespeople on the sidewalk in New York City. On Instagram, it's captioned hysterically to suggest something is wrong here: "Two of the most expensive zip codes in the world (#soho & #tribeca) are indistinguishable from 3rd world locales," Toboroff wrote. "This is Democrat policy at your front door."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Anne Hathaway
therealdeal.com

Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89

Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njurbannews.com

Paula White to serve as first African-American executive director of JerseyCAN

JerseyCAN, the only statewide advocacy organization in New Jersey committed to ensuring access to high-quality public schools for every child regardless of zip code, cultural background, and socioeconomic status, announced today the appointment of Paula White as Executive Director of JerseyCAN. Ms. White brings to the organization a leader with years of diverse experiences as a former Public-School teacher, founder of a New Jersey public charter school, leader of previous New Jersey advocacy organizations, and a statewide policy expert who served as Chief Turnaround Officer at the NJ Department of Education. Ms. White will serve as the first African-American leader of JerseyCAN.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Nyc Mayor#Politics Local#Spring Studios#Eagle Pass
CNBC

These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.

New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found in 2020 at NY Construction Site Identified

Human remains, found nearly two years ago at a New York construction site, were identified Friday as a young woman who went missing in 2012. Stevie Bates, Who the New York Post reports was once an Occupy Wall Street protester, was 19 when she went on a cross-country trip in 2012. Bates was supposed to have made it back to New York City by April 28, according to a phone call she made to her mother. However, while a construction site in Queens was being excavated in 2020, Bates’ remains were found wrapped in a blanket. Bates’ cause of death, which is still under investigation, has not been determined.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

602K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy