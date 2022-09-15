Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
How Did The Blue Bridge Becoming an Iconic Piece of Downtown Grand Rapids?
The much loved and celebrated Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids actually comes in many colors. It can seriously change color to fit our community mood, emotion, event, anything really. The Blue Bridge is a beautiful walk, day or night, across the Grand River with many events held on the...
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
Skynyrd May Have Played Final Michigan Show At Allegan Co Fair
Lynyrd Skynyrd may have performed for their very last time in the state of Michigan at the Allegan County Fair and they played an amazing show. Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Allegan County Fair Friday, September 16, 2022, for what might have been the final Michigan performance of their career.
Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters
There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker Coming To DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids
West Michigan fans of the 'Nutcracker' are used to the Holiday tradition of heading to downtown Grand Rapids and seeing the Grand Rapids' Ballet perform the Tchaikovksy classic, but this year you'll also be able to check out the 'Nutcracker' in a new light. Is The Hip Hop Nutcracker in...
Steel Panther Are Bringing Their Res-Erections Tour to Grand Rapids
If you love the 80s, no one does the era better than Steel Panther who are bringing their "Res-Erections Tour" to Grand Rapids. If you love spandex, hair spray, and 80s-style rock, there is one band that delivers all of the above relentlessly like the 90s, 00s, and beyond have never happened.
Egyptian Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids Closes Months After Opening
A downtown Grand Rapids restaurant has permanently closed just months after opening. Taste of Cairo Permanently Closed Downtown Grand Rapids. In June 2022, Taste of Cairo is opened inside the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in the space once occupied by Electric Hero, which closed in May 2021.
Two Longtime Grand Rapids Family Businesses Joining Forces on New Coffee Bar
Looking for a new spot to grab coffee and a gourmet treat? A new coffee bar is opening up on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids. Two GR family businesses are joining forces on the project. Koeze Co.’s specialty nut and chocolate shop at 1971 East Beltline in Grand Rapids...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
ArtPrize Entry Doubles As Disc Golf Course at John Ball Zoo
ArtPrize 2022 has kicked off and there is SO much fantastic art to check out all over Grand Rapids. The "urban art adventure unlike any other" runs Sept. 15 through October 2, 2022. Artists come from all around the world to showcase their artwork at bars, parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels,...
Upgrades Coming to Grand Rapids’ Dog Park, Including Play Area with Recycled Fallen Trees
We've seen TONS of improvements to city parks recently, thanks to a voter-approved parks pools and playgrounds millage passed in 2019. The latest park to get upgraded is Hillcrest Dog Park in northeast Grand Rapids. Hillcrest Dog Park is located at 250 Fuller Ave NE. According to the City of...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
In the Mood for Tacos and Tequila? New Mexican Restaurant Now Open in Grandville
Just in time for Taco Tuesday! A new restaurant serving tacos, tequila, and whole lot more is now open in Grandville. Pure Mex Tacos and Tequila, "a family-run restaurant serving up authentic Mexican cuisine" is has opened up in Grandville. Owners opened the first Pure Mex location in Richland, Mich.,...
Grand Rapids Health Center Offering Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic
With flu season approaching, a Grand Rapids Health Center is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in a few weeks. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports Cherry Health is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at its Heart of the City Health Center at 100 Cherry St. SE.
