Video Games

TechRadar

You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge

Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge. Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Work and Play: How to Use the Steam Deck as a Desktop Replacement

The Steam Deck is one of the most remarkable game console releases in years, capable of running the latest AAA games. It’s small and light enough for you to take anywhere, and flexible enough for you to hook up some additional controllers and connect it to a TV for traditional console gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Is the PS5 Create Button? Everything You Need to Know

The PS5 DualSense controller is many people's controller of choice—for a good reason! The PS5 DualSense is packed with unique functions and features that make it one of the best controllers on the market. One of these many exciting features is the Create button. While it may be easy...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11

The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
COMPUTERS
CNET

7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance

Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge

Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Best iPhone Lock Screen Widgets

Your usual, bland iPhone lock screen is getting a big improvement starting with iOS 16. Using lock screen widgets, you can add information from a wide variety of apps to see at a glance. And with the iPhone 14 lineup, the widgets are part of the always-on screen. We’re highlighting...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Customize Your WordPress Theme

Need to customize a WordPress theme? Perhaps you just started your personal website but the default WordPress themes don't jazz you up. Luckily, WordPress offers a multitude of options to help you modify and design your website's theme to your preferences. We'll show you how to get started. Step 1:...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art

AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Temporarily Resolve CORS Error in the Console

You may have exhausted all solutions to make your site render on the browser but nothing seems to work. This article will delve into a simple & temporary fix for this problem. Follow the steps of this article diligently, then you’ll be fine. Using the command in the prompt automatically creates a new unsecured window for Chrome. This doesn’t affect all other open Chrome browsers. Use the browser to see your site & to temporarily resolve the CORS issue. A wonderful explanation of CORS can also be found in this video.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Is the Epidemic Sound Mobile App Worth Downloading?

If you want to make your videos or podcasts extra engaging, consider adding music. These days, you will find plenty of royalty-free tracks—allowing you to monetize your content while still using original tunes. Epidemic Sound is one of the most popular royalty-free music platforms. Several creators, including Peter McKinnon...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Edit Videos in Photoshop: A Complete Guide

When looking for video editing software, which platforms come to mind first? We’d imagine that Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are up there. Photoshop, on the other hand? Probably not so much. While Adobe primarily released Photoshop for editing still visuals, you can also use the platform to...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Prevent Users from Changing Account Passwords on Windows

If you share your computer with others, you may want to prevent other users from changing your Windows password. This can be useful if you have multiple people working on your system, and you don't want to give them the option of changing the password. Once you've finished with this...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Download an Instagram Profile Pic Using Python

The profile picture is one of the prime elements of any social media account but applications such as Instagram don't allow you to view or download it. This process can be easily achieved using a web automation tool such as Selenium with Python. Learn to use this power duo to...
SOFTWARE

