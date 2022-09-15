Read full article on original website
You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge
Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge. Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.
makeuseof.com
Work and Play: How to Use the Steam Deck as a Desktop Replacement
The Steam Deck is one of the most remarkable game console releases in years, capable of running the latest AAA games. It’s small and light enough for you to take anywhere, and flexible enough for you to hook up some additional controllers and connect it to a TV for traditional console gaming.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Microphone Not Working in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for Windows
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) requires a lot of team-based communication to win the game, but sometimes the game won't recognise your microphone. This makes it difficult for you to relay information and tactics to the rest of your team. Regardless of what's making your mic unresponsive in CS:GO, the below...
makeuseof.com
What Is the PS5 Create Button? Everything You Need to Know
The PS5 DualSense controller is many people's controller of choice—for a good reason! The PS5 DualSense is packed with unique functions and features that make it one of the best controllers on the market. One of these many exciting features is the Create button. While it may be easy...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11
The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now
Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
makeuseof.com
9 Best iPhone Lock Screen Widgets
Your usual, bland iPhone lock screen is getting a big improvement starting with iOS 16. Using lock screen widgets, you can add information from a wide variety of apps to see at a glance. And with the iPhone 14 lineup, the widgets are part of the always-on screen. We’re highlighting...
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize Your WordPress Theme
Need to customize a WordPress theme? Perhaps you just started your personal website but the default WordPress themes don't jazz you up. Luckily, WordPress offers a multitude of options to help you modify and design your website's theme to your preferences. We'll show you how to get started. Step 1:...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "DX11 Feature Level 10.0 Is Required to Run the Engine" Error on Windows
Is your favorite game crashing when you run it because the "DX11 feature level 10.0 is required to run the engine" error pops up? As the error states, the application or game has failed to access the Direct3D hardware feature level 10.0. The question is, why?. Several factors could be...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art
AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
How to Temporarily Resolve CORS Error in the Console
You may have exhausted all solutions to make your site render on the browser but nothing seems to work. This article will delve into a simple & temporary fix for this problem. Follow the steps of this article diligently, then you’ll be fine. Using the command in the prompt automatically creates a new unsecured window for Chrome. This doesn’t affect all other open Chrome browsers. Use the browser to see your site & to temporarily resolve the CORS issue. A wonderful explanation of CORS can also be found in this video.
makeuseof.com
Is the Epidemic Sound Mobile App Worth Downloading?
If you want to make your videos or podcasts extra engaging, consider adding music. These days, you will find plenty of royalty-free tracks—allowing you to monetize your content while still using original tunes. Epidemic Sound is one of the most popular royalty-free music platforms. Several creators, including Peter McKinnon...
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Videos in Photoshop: A Complete Guide
When looking for video editing software, which platforms come to mind first? We’d imagine that Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are up there. Photoshop, on the other hand? Probably not so much. While Adobe primarily released Photoshop for editing still visuals, you can also use the platform to...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Users from Changing Account Passwords on Windows
If you share your computer with others, you may want to prevent other users from changing your Windows password. This can be useful if you have multiple people working on your system, and you don't want to give them the option of changing the password. Once you've finished with this...
makeuseof.com
How to Download an Instagram Profile Pic Using Python
The profile picture is one of the prime elements of any social media account but applications such as Instagram don't allow you to view or download it. This process can be easily achieved using a web automation tool such as Selenium with Python. Learn to use this power duo to...
