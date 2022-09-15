ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
Android Authority

How to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps

Pins are especially useful when you're offroad, or trying to navigate to parking, not a venue. Pinning locations can be vital in any navigation app — not every place worth visiting has a labeled address, and often tech companies aren’t keeping up with housing developments. In this instance, we’ll share how to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps.
makeuseof.com

Is the Epidemic Sound Mobile App Worth Downloading?

If you want to make your videos or podcasts extra engaging, consider adding music. These days, you will find plenty of royalty-free tracks—allowing you to monetize your content while still using original tunes. Epidemic Sound is one of the most popular royalty-free music platforms. Several creators, including Peter McKinnon...
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store

Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Use an Apple Pencil With Your Mac (You Need an iPad as Well)

If you own multiple Apple devices, you probably already know how easy it is to seamlessly use them together. But did you know you can also use your Apple Pencil with your Mac?. Of course, you can't draw on the screen, as Apple is yet to release a touchscreen Mac. But you can pair your iPad to your Mac in various ways and use the Apple Pencil through that. Here are all the ways to make it happen.
makeuseof.com

Don't Remove Your Lost iPhone From Your iCloud Account: Here's Why

Losing an iPhone is painful because it costs a lot of money. Monetary loss aside, it's an inconvenience as your iPhone is a gateway to your photos, contacts, social media, and schedule. After a while, when you're convinced that you'll never get your iPhone back, it makes sense to remove...
Phone Arena

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
makeuseof.com

How to Enable and Disable Video Previews on Shazam

Many factors make a song great, like the lyrics, beats, and music video—which can tell you a lot about the artist and their creative abilities. That's why fans look forward to watching the music video if they're impressed with the song. If you discover a new song, you might...
makeuseof.com

How to Edit Videos in Photoshop: A Complete Guide

When looking for video editing software, which platforms come to mind first? We’d imagine that Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are up there. Photoshop, on the other hand? Probably not so much. While Adobe primarily released Photoshop for editing still visuals, you can also use the platform to...
makeuseof.com

How to Print Your Gmail Contacts

Whether it's to prevent an emergency or for a paper record, printing out a copy of your contacts can be handy. But rather than creating a separate list, it'd be far easier to print them right from your contacts list. Luckily, you can do this with Gmail–you can download, export,...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art

AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
makeuseof.com

How to Build a Simple and Effective Content Calendar in Google Sheets

With many content calendar software available, it can be challenging to pick one. Some are overcomplicated, some are outside your budget, and others give you a suite of tools you'll never use. It may even be that you're still trying to pick your favorite and need a solution in the meantime—one without a paywall or trial period.
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix a Missing Bluetooth Option in Windows 11

Has the Bluetooth option vanished from your Windows 11 computer? Unfortunately, the problem is much more common than you might think. Misconfigured settings, damaged Bluetooth drivers, and even problems with the Windows OS can be the potential causes of this problem. If you don't know what's causing the problem, here are some troubleshooting steps you can follow to restore the missing Bluetooth option.
makeuseof.com

How to Easily Send Multiple Personalized Emails Using Google Sheets With Mail Merge

It will take a lot of time if you need to send many personalized emails manually. Good thing there's Mail Merge—a Google Sheet add-on that lets you use a database to send customized email blasts quickly. Once you set up the add-on in your Google sheets, you just need to prepare an email template with placeholders, and you're good to go.
The Windows Club

How to make Website into Desktop App in Windows 11/10

With a few easy settings, users can turn one or more websites into desktop apps. This can be of great help to people who visit some websites regularly since turning them into native Windows apps can just help them cut back on time they’d otherwise have spent opening it in the browser. This article will look at how you can create desktop apps from websites on Windows 11/10 using Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.
makeuseof.com

How to Whitelist Email Addresses in Gmail

Whitelisting an email address in Gmail is a super easy thing to do. However, it can be pretty daunting if you don't know how to begin. Here's how to whitelist an email address in Gmail quickly and easily. Why Whitelist an Email Address?. First, you must know what email addresses...
