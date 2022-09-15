Read full article on original website
Major update after mom ‘drowns her 2 young kids and 3-month-old baby at NYC beach during custody battle with ex’
POLICE announced Wednesday that the mother of the three young children who drowned at a New York City beach earlier this week has been charged with murder. The bodies of seven-year-old Zachary, four-year-old Liliana, and three-month-old Oliver were found on the shores of Brooklyn's Coney Island beach on Monday morning following a three-hour search.
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
A New York Uber driver stopped his car with a passenger inside and ran into a burning building to help people escape
The passenger in his car told CBS that she believes her Uber driver, Fritz Sam, got two people out of a burning building in Brooklyn.
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
Shock twist after three siblings including three-month-old baby found dead on New York City beach
International Business Times
Mother Allegedly Drowns 3-Month-Old Baby, 2 Other Kids; Their Bodies Found On NYC Beach
Power-hungry mobster stands trial for murder of his own Bonnano and Lucchese-linked father, 71, for control of $45m empire: Paid Bloods gangster $200,000 for hit at McDonald's DriveThru
The son of a Lucchese and Bonanno mobster is standing trial for allegedly hiring a Bloods gang member to assassinate his father to gain control of his $45m real estate empire. Prosecutors alleged Anthony Zottola Sr. hired a Bloods gang-member to shoot and kill his father, Sylvester 'Sally Daz' Zottola, 71, outside a McDonald's in the Bronx in 2018, the New York Post reported.
Cardi B paid a surprise visit to her old elementary school in The Bronx and donated $100K before delivering a powerful message to the kids
With kids going back to school all over the country, a group of students in The Bronx got a special surprise on Tuesday from beloved rapper Cardi B. The 29-year-old rapper (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) returned to I.S. 232 in Brooklyn's Morris Heights neighborhood, where she attended elementary school.
NYC officials are investigating the drowning deaths of 3 children found on a Brooklyn beach. Here's what we know
Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother
A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
Homeless man charged for punching 2 women, throwing bottle at baby on UES
A homeless man has been charged after he attacked two women, including a 71-year-old, and an infant on the Upper East Side Wednesday.
3 children died after they were found unresponsive on New York City shoreline. Police now are speaking with a woman believed to be their mother
NYC bodega attacked again, suspect freed without bail
A New York City bodega where a clerk killed an attacker in self-defense was again the scene of an assault on a worker. Owner Osamah Aldhabyani, 33, was working a 12-hour shift when Ariel Hernandez, 19.], entered the Blue Moon convenience store at around 6:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, according to the New York Post.
Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk
A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean was charged with murder Wednesday.Authorities announced the charges two days after Erin Merdy, 30, was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from where children were discovered at the water's edge off of Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk.The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday, according to police. It wasn't clear when she might be arraigned in court.Relatives...
Woman Lunges Over Burger King Counter to Steal Cash as Customers Watch
The incident comes as the NYPD has reported a 30 percent rise in robberies and burglaries over the past month compared to the same period in 2021.
