A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO