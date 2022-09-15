ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Major update after mom ‘drowns her 2 young kids and 3-month-old baby at NYC beach during custody battle with ex’

POLICE announced Wednesday that the mother of the three young children who drowned at a New York City beach earlier this week has been charged with murder. The bodies of seven-year-old Zachary, four-year-old Liliana, and three-month-old Oliver were found on the shores of Brooklyn's Coney Island beach on Monday morning following a three-hour search.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
International Business Times

Mother Allegedly Drowns 3-Month-Old Baby, 2 Other Kids; Their Bodies Found On NYC Beach

The bodies of three children below the age of seven have been found on a New York City beach and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. Erin Merdy, 30, told her relatives she "drowned all three kids," identified as 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, officials said. Police began searching for the children Monday early morning after family members called 911 to say Merdy may have done something to hurt her kids, the AP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Power-hungry mobster stands trial for murder of his own Bonnano and Lucchese-linked father, 71, for control of $45m empire: Paid Bloods gangster $200,000 for hit at McDonald's DriveThru

The son of a Lucchese and Bonanno mobster is standing trial for allegedly hiring a Bloods gang member to assassinate his father to gain control of his $45m real estate empire. Prosecutors alleged Anthony Zottola Sr. hired a Bloods gang-member to shoot and kill his father, Sylvester 'Sally Daz' Zottola, 71, outside a McDonald's in the Bronx in 2018, the New York Post reported.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Rikers Island#Global Citizen#Doorbell#Downsizing#Ny Times
TheDailyBeast

Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother

A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cats
Fox News

NYC bodega attacked again, suspect freed without bail

A New York City bodega where a clerk killed an attacker in self-defense was again the scene of an assault on a worker. Owner Osamah Aldhabyani, 33, was working a 12-hour shift when Ariel Hernandez, 19.], entered the Blue Moon convenience store at around 6:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, according to the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk

A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean was charged with murder Wednesday.Authorities announced the charges two days after Erin Merdy, 30, was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from where children were discovered at the water's edge off of Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk.The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday, according to police. It wasn't clear when she might be arraigned in court.Relatives...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy