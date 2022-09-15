ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title

CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlan Collins
Person
John Berman
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Poppy Harlow
Daily Mail

Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show

CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
POTUS
RadarOnline

CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup

UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New Morning#Msnbc#Cbs
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hill

John Harwood leaving CNN

John Harwood, one of CNN’s most recognizable reporters, is leaving the network. Harwood made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, and he did not specify if he was leaving CNN on his own terms of if he had been let go by the cable news giant. “Today’s my...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump offers to help CNN become the next Fox News

Donald Trump has offered to help “low ratings” CNN become a “gold mine” if it turns conservative, while criticising Fox News for pushing a “Democrat agenda”.The 45th president on Sunday accused his once-treasured conservative television network Fox News of “really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda”, which he argued “gets worse every single day”.“So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.“RINO [Republican in Name Only] Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time - Has a big record of losing,” he...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy