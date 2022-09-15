Read full article on original website
CNN’s Don Lemon on new morning show gig: ‘I was not demoted’
CNN prime-time host Don Lemon on Thursday night addressed news of his next role at the network, saying he “was not demoted” with the shift to an anchoring gig on what will be CNN’s reimagined morning show this fall. Lemon said he was presented by new network...
Rachel Maddow's replacement loses 38% of audience
Rachel Maddow's replacement host, Alex Wagner, garnered 38% fewer viewers in her first two weeks of taking over Maddow's time slot from Tuesday to Friday.
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”
Those wondering what happened to Chris Matthews might have seen the former MSNBC star back on his old network on Tuesday, Sept. 6, giving commentary on Morning Joe about Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 3. “He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is,” the...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo's new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET.
Former CNN host Brian Stelter gets Harvard fellowship discussing 'threats to democracy'
Brian Stelter, who was dumped by CNN last month, has found a new gig discussing "threats to democracy" and how the press can respond. Stelter has been named a Harvard Kennedy School’s Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship, and he will work with both students and faculty during the Fall of 2022.
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15
Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
John Harwood leaving CNN
John Harwood, one of CNN’s most recognizable reporters, is leaving the network. Harwood made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, and he did not specify if he was leaving CNN on his own terms of if he had been let go by the cable news giant. “Today’s my...
Trump accused Fox News of 'pushing' Democrats' agenda and said if CNN 'went conservative,' it'd be an 'absolute gold mine' and he'd help
Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News and Karl Rove after Rove critiqued his handling of documents. Trump also said he would support CNN if the network decided to take a conservative approach. Recent exits at CNN suggest the network is trying to appeal to a wider audience. Former President...
Trump offers to help CNN become the next Fox News
Donald Trump has offered to help “low ratings” CNN become a “gold mine” if it turns conservative, while criticising Fox News for pushing a “Democrat agenda”.The 45th president on Sunday accused his once-treasured conservative television network Fox News of “really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda”, which he argued “gets worse every single day”.“So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.“RINO [Republican in Name Only] Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time - Has a big record of losing,” he...
Why Trump's former aide says he's 'wholly unfit' for office
President Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews tells CNN’s Jake Tapper why she believes Trump is “wholly unfit” to serve in office.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Vice President Kamala Harris if 'threat from within' is a bigger threat than 9/11
NBC's Chuck Todd asked Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview that aired on Sunday if the "threat from within" the U.S. was a bigger threat than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Todd noted that Sunday was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and added "not quite 20 years after...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Anderson Cooper explores loss and grief in deeply personal new CNN podcast
In his new podcast, “All There Is with Anderson Cooper,” the CNN anchor reveals a personal struggle – part of his life he has rarely talked about before. Cooper began recording the podcast alone while packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, after she died in 2019 at the age of 95.
'Ridiculous': Former WH official on Trump's offer to pardon Jan. 6 rioters
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Trump’s proposal of pardoning Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected.
