Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend
SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for this 81-year-old who has helped at the fair for over five decades
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. The Eastern Idaho State Fair wrapped up last week and one of the longest-running leaders retired after more than...
U-pick Red Barn’s special needs day
Saturday is the opening day for U-pick Red Barn's Halloween season, but there was still plenty of fun held at the barn Friday. The post U-pick Red Barn’s special needs day appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho
On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
Archer's Cedar Point School to be moved, restored
A Madison County family, which routinely restores old school buildings, will also restore the old Cedar Point School that’s been a part of the Archer community for more than 100 years. Roger Riley and his son and daughter-in-law, Juston and Nicole Riley, want to renovate the 2,000-square-foot three-room building....
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
Pocatello woman who birthed a baby addicted to opioids expected to plead guilty
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby addicted to heroin is expected to plead guilty to injuring a child. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, has agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge, according to court documents. Hernandez was arrested in August following a months-long investigation. The...
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her
A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
You can win $300 cash, four tickets to The Haunted River, hoodies and a gift certificate to Teton House
It’s Winning Wednesday and The Haunted River, a Halloween attraction in Menan, is giving away $300 cash, four tickets to The Haunted River, a $100 gift certificate to Teton House and two Haunted River hoodies! Go this Friday for half-priced tickets!
Local sheriff's deputy called 'hero' for saving woman's life at county jail
We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal. One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life. Zeal instructed a fellow deputy to...
