ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend

SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Society
Idaho State Journal

Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#The Idaho Falls
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
TheHorse.com

WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho

On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
Gephardt Daily

Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Archer's Cedar Point School to be moved, restored

A Madison County family, which routinely restores old school buildings, will also restore the old Cedar Point School that’s been a part of the Archer community for more than 100 years. Roger Riley and his son and daughter-in-law, Juston and Nicole Riley, want to renovate the 2,000-square-foot three-room building....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her

A woman was rushed to a hospital Tuesday via ambulance after a man reportedly attacked her in her home. The victim was covered with blood when she spoke to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, reportedly telling them she was attacked by Timothy Thiel, 30. The affidavit said she was nauseous and vomited while speaking to the deputy.
Idaho State Journal

Local sheriff's deputy called 'hero' for saving woman's life at county jail

We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal. One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life. Zeal instructed a fellow deputy to...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy