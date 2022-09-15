Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Searching For Man
Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
kgncnewsnow.com
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
KFDA
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening. Police have arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Javonne Mayes and have charged them with murder. Javonne Mayes has a recommended bond of $400,000. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Police investigate after 1 struck, killed by vehicle on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Friday morning accident on I-40 in which a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of I-40, North Frontage Road, at around 12:12 a.m. on Friday […]
foxsanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Texas; police search for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Authorities in Texas said they are looking for a driver that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair. Police said 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore was in the outside lane of traffic when he was struck by a "vehicle that left the scene and has yet to be identified."
KCBD
Man arrested after reports of firearm near Plainview High School; false threat charge pending
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the high school Friday morning. Around 7:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Smythe Street after a parent told a school employee a man threatened a student with a handgun. Police quickly arrived on scene and arrested Xavier Gomez, who resisted.
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
abc7amarillo.com
3 teens arrested for murder of 17-year-old at north Amarillo apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Friday, 11:47 a.m. Three suspects have been arrested and charged with the murder of Adam Jeremiah Maes, 17, on Wednesday night, Amarillo police said. Kezabien Mayes, 18, Javonne Mayes, 19, and a 14-year-old girl were all charged with murder. The girl was also charged...
kgncnewsnow.com
Shooting Death On Grand Street
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
kgncnewsnow.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford
A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
KFDA
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
KFDA
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent assault. Moore County Crime Stoppers said Julio Caldera Galicia is facing a criminal offense of indecent assault. While police don’t go into detail of the warrant, the offense could range from touching someone...
Police investigate after North Grand Street shooting kills teen
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an ongoing investigation surrounding a Wednesday night fatal shooting on North Grand Street. According to the police department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Grand Street at around 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. […]
KFDA
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 20, at around 6:30 p.m., a suspect burglarized a residence near the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. The report states that the suspect...
Amarillo Police investigates threats at local schools
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on recent threats made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District. According to a news release from the department, officers were made aware of an individual making threats to schools within Amarillo ISD. The department said that officers contacted the person who […]
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
