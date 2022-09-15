ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

Police Searching For Man

Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
AMARILLO, TX
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street

Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
AMARILLO, TX
Shooting Death On Grand Street

Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
AMARILLO, TX
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford

A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
HEREFORD, TX
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Police investigates threats at local schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on recent threats made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District. According to a news release from the department, officers were made aware of an individual making threats to schools within Amarillo ISD. The department said that officers contacted the person who […]
AMARILLO, TX
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX

