Credits & Loans

Money

Best Student Credit Cards of September 2022

Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back on Everyday PurchasesBest for Automatic Credit Limit IncreaseBest for International StudentsBest for Customizable Bonus Categories. Capital One SavorOne for StudentsCapital One Quicksilver Rewards for StudentsChase Freedom® StudentDeserve® EDU Mastercard for StudentsU.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa®. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Reward...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement

A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Major update as Target, Walmart & Kroger-like payment system to be expanded to millions giving shoppers cheaper options

SNAP recipients can now shop at more online grocery stores after the payment system has been expanded by the provider, Forage. Forage was approved by the USDA as a third-party payments provider for online SNAP shopping on Monday. Low-income households that receive food-purchasing assistance through SNAP, formally known as food...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MSNBC

Amazon's latest purchases are a surveillance nightmare

On Friday, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s agreement to acquire two companies that would help the tech giant become an even bigger hoarder of people’s personal information. Specifically, the FTC is investigating Amazon’s recent purchases of One Medical, a subscription-based health care company,...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
BUSINESS
pymnts

36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty

Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
RETAIL
pymnts

This Week in Payments: Walmart Bets on Banking, the CFPB Warns of Overdoing BNPL and Consumers Are Forced to Get Thriftier

This was the week when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its awaited buy now, pay later (BNPL) report — it’s uneasy to say the least — Walmart made a bold move into true retail banking and both consumers and small businesses (SMBs) showed inflation fatigue setting in, bringing an air of pessimism to pre-holiday preparations.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
ELECTRONICS
ValueWalk

How To Pay Your BP Credit Card: Online, Phone, or Mail

Are you into the transport business or love to travel often? If yes, then you might require to fuel up your vehicles frequently. BP stations can significantly help with their best customer service, dining, and grocery area. Their credit card program is also a plus feature with its exceptional discount offers.
CREDITS & LOANS
Apple Insider

All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta

This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Survey Junkie Rewards Consumer Opinions With Cash and Gift Cards: Is It Legit?

Survey Junkie is one of many paid-survey websites that offer rewards for consumer opinions. Specifically, Survey Junkie points can be redeemed for cash — via PayPal or bank transfer — or gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, and iTunes. And Survey Junkie members can cash out when they reach 500 points or $5 in rewards. But is the website too good to be true? Is Survey Junkie legit?
AMAZON
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone Upgrade Program vs. carrier installment plans

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There are a few ways to buy aniPhone beyond paying full retail up-front. Here's how Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program compares to carrier programs.
CELL PHONES

