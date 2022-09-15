ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look back at Lester McClain honored before Tennessee's 2012 win versus Akron

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
No. 16 Tennessee (2-0) will host Akron (1-1) Saturday, the third meeting between the two schools.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Akron is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Tennessee won its two previous meetings against the Zips at Neyland Stadium in 1989 and 2012.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at previous memorable games between Tennessee and its upcoming opponent.

This installment will revisit Tennessee’s 47-26 victory against the Zips in 2012.

Quarterback Tyler Bray recorded 401 passing yards and four touchdowns to Raijon Neal, Justin Hunter, Brendon Downs and Jacob Carter.

Bray recorded one interception in the first quarter. Avis Commack returned Bray’s interception 44 yards for a touchdown.

A.J. Johnson scored Tennessee’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Derrick Brodus kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Brodus recorded four field goals in the game.

The game was tied, 23-23, at halftime.

Neal was Tennessee’s leading rusher with a career-high 151 rushing yards. Hunter was Tennessee’s leading receiver, totaling 115 receiving yards on eight receptions, including one touchdown.

Tennessee totaled 633 yards of offense against Akron.

Tennessee’s Vol For Life Legend of the Game was Lester McClain. McClain played for the Vols from 1967-70.

He became the first African-American to play football in the SEC.

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
