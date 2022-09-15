Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
Apple Users React to iPhone's iOS 16 Features: 'What We All Wanted'
The ability to unsend messages and automatically cut objects from images won widespread praise, but some felt many updates had been on Androids "for years."
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: what people really think
Following the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews yesterday, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple product to go under the microscope. It’s not a massive update over the Series 7, bringing in a chip that’s very much the same as the last one, a design that’s also the same (read: no square edges). It does come with new sensors to power additional health-focused features, but are those enough?
The New Apple Watch Series 8 Comes With a New Design and Improved Specs
It’s one of the most anticipated announcements of the Apple Event, and it’s finally here: the Apple Watch Series 8. It comes with much of what fans expect from the Apple Watch (why fix what isn’t broken, right?) but with a few upgrades like a slightly larger screen and several different colors: Midnight, Starlight, Product Red and Silver. Of course, the Apple Watch is constantly competing against some of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers out there, so even though you’ll pay a good amount for it, you get everything in one gadget. There are also improvements to the Apple Watch...
Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
Apple Insider
Future iPhone could stop music & video when you're not paying attention
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is researching how a futureiPhone can save power by automatically pausing playback when you're not paying attention to media.
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Apple Insider
Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
Apple Watch Pro renders give us our best look at Apple’s big redesign
The iPhone 14 event is just a few hours away, but the show will deliver various hardware announcements, not just the new iPhones. The Apple Watch Pro should have been the event’s big surprise, but the rugged wearable has appeared in extensive leaks. More importantly, a series of last-minute...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook visits Fifth Avenue Store for launch of iPhone 14
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple CEOTim Cook has travelled to New York City to attend the first day's sales of the new iPhone 14 range at the prestigious Fifth Avenue store.
iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download
Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new...
Phone Arena
It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release
For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process. Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a...
Apple Insider
How to sync multiple Apple Watches to one iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you just bought a newApple Watch, you don't have to ditch your old one, because Apple makes it easy to use two or more with your iPhone. Here's how.
iOS 16: Apple releases exciting new iPhone update
Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time.Notably, iOS 16 makes massive changes to the iPhone lock screen, giving users more widgets and exciting customisation options.The iPhone update can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app, choosing “General” and then clicking the software update button.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple Watch 7 pre-order: How to buy the new smartwatch in the UKApple introduces new version of Watch with complete redesigniPhone 13 - live: UK contract deals and prices for Apple, EE and O2
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro review: The best power & camera to cost balance
The iPhone 14 Pro adds an always-on display, 48MP camera, and a new user interface paradigm to an already outstanding smartphone line -- but the already excellent iPhone 13 Pro looms large. Apple's annual refresh of its flagship smartphone saw the debut of the iPhone 14 Pro, the smaller of...
Android Authority
Carriers should stop charging extra for using smartwatch data
Wearables as a whole would benefit from affordable cellular options. And so would we. Tech makers can be loathe to admit it, but one of the key benefits of a smartwatch — or at least, a watch-like fitness tracker — is the ability to detach yourself from your phone. With either kind of wearable, you can avoid pulling your phone out of your pocket quite so often, which also prevents doomscrolling and other distractions. A watch will let you take some actions without interrupting a conversation or even breaking your stride.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Review In Progress: Improvement By Degrees
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. A few weeks ago, I got sick and a little ring on my finger let me know my temperature was elevated. Temperature-sensing wearables have been a trend these past few years, from the Fitbit Sense to the Oura Ring, Amazon's Halo band and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5.
Apple Insider
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesigned Face ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink. The first deliveries of the iPhone 14 range are not due until Friday, September 16, but one YouTuber has already received an iPhone 14 Pro Max -- and taken it apart.
