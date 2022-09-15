Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle No Longer Joining Prince Harry for Queen Visit Today
The Duchess of Sussex is now expected to travel to Scotland at a later date while her husband Harry travels to see Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion
Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
King Charles allows Prince Harry to wear military uniform for vigil
Duke of Sussex will stand at foot of Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday, with the Prince of Wales at head
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Prince Harry Given Exception To Wear Military Uniform For Queen Elizabeth Funeral Vigil
"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears," a spokesperson told HuffPost Tuesday.
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Set Aside Their Feud to Reunite for the Late Queen Elizabeth II
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Princes William and Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton have reunited for the first time in months, last seen at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But the pairs weren’t even pictured super close to one another. While they’ve made a rare reunion, it’s for an incredibly somber occasion for the family. On Sept 10, the four Royals put their differences aside to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, seen walking through Windsor Castle to see the floral tributes many people left to honor their late Queen.
Somber Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Separated During Car Ride to Queen Elizabeth’s Lying in State Service
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were separated during a car ride to Queen Elizabeth's lying in state service at Westminster Hall.
Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report
Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Queen Elizabeth II Through Their Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II with a sweet tribute. The couple took to the website for their Archewell Foundation to mark the Queen's passing. Setting the site to all-black, the website, whose front page usually contains information about the foundation and its upcoming...
Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform to queen's vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets 'special' approval
As the royal family prepares for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, several sources confirm that Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at her final vigil, although Prince Andrew has been given approval to wear his. Omid Scobie, a royal journalist, reported that Prince Andrew...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay somber tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly honored Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the page read, adding the dates of her life, “1926-2022.” The British Monarchy also changed its website, which normally shares updates on the royal family, to a black interface while “appropriate changes are made.” “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022,” the page read, adding a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The website also...
Social media users slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for holding hands while leaving a service for Queen Elizabeth – but ignored other royals who did the same thing
Members of the royal family attended a short service honoring Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Some observers criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for holding hands while leaving the service. Others pointed out that Zara Tindall and other relatives have held hands at similar ceremonies.
