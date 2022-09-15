ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
E! News

King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London

Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
SheKnows

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Set Aside Their Feud to Reunite for the Late Queen Elizabeth II

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Princes William and Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton have reunited for the first time in months, last seen at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But the pairs weren’t even pictured super close to one another. While they’ve made a rare reunion, it’s for an incredibly somber occasion for the family. On Sept 10, the four Royals put their differences aside to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, seen walking through Windsor Castle to see the floral tributes many people left to honor their late Queen.
Fox News

Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
Elite Daily

What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay somber tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly honored Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the page read, adding the dates of her life, “1926-2022.” The British Monarchy also changed its website, which normally shares updates on the royal family, to a black interface while “appropriate changes are made.” “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022,” the page read, adding a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The website also...
Insider

Social media users slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for holding hands while leaving a service for Queen Elizabeth – but ignored other royals who did the same thing

Members of the royal family attended a short service honoring Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Some observers criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for holding hands while leaving the service. Others pointed out that Zara Tindall and other relatives have held hands at similar ceremonies.
