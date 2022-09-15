ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Baltimore Times

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT IS JUMPING UP AND DOWN AND DANCING LIKE JAMES BROWN IN BALTIMORE

I hope that you and your family are doing well. I’ll try to keep a smile on your face by giving you something to do and have a lot of fun, too. If you like live entertainment, then I’ve got your back. Just catch a ride in my “Rose Mobile” this weekend and I promise that you’ll go home with a smile on your face and a dance in your feet. Check this out!
wypr.org

Baltimore residents offer alternative ideas to help squeegee workers

After eight weeks of private meetings, organizers behind the “squeegee collaborative” held its first public meeting this week to hear from the community about how best to tackle the issue of squeegee workers at busy intersections. The squeegee collaborative is co-chaired by John Brothers, president of the T Rowe Price Foundation and Joseph Jones, the CEO of the Center for Urban Families. The group includes 150 people from squeegee workers to local residents and city officials.
baltimorefishbowl.com

This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.

If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Howard County Man, 26

A search was launched for a Howard County man last seen Thursday, Sept. 15. Troy David Walter, 26, of Sykesville, was last seen near 15600 block of Old Frederick Road in Woodbine by a coworker around 10:15 a.m., Howard County police said. Family contacted police when Walter, who has health...
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
Wbaltv.com

Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
CBS Baltimore

Eastern Avenue's revitalization highlights contributions of Latino community

BALTIMORE -- Hispanic Heritage Month is a month to celebrate Latino culture and the contributions the community has made. Here in Baltimore, there's no place those contributions are more evident than Eastern Avenue."If you just walk past the Eastern Avenue corridor, you will see different sounds, different smells, different languages. You hear the Spanish music," said David Rosario, president of the nonprofit Latino Providers Network. "It has revitalized the Eastern Avenue corridor."Over the years, Baltimore has become a melting pot of cultures. During Hispanic Heritage Month, that will become even more evident as over 20 different countries share their culture, flavors...
foxbaltimore.com

Stepping Stone Farm Museum's Fall Harvest Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The air is brisk and getting cooler, we know fall is approaching. It's the perfect time to head out to the Stepping Stone Farm Museum's Fall Harvest Festival. Executive Director for Stepping Stone Farm Museum Haley Strong shares more about the event.
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
Wbaltv.com

BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools

Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
