The Ringer

Week 2 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Season record: 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) Who wants a couple of ridiculous stats about just how good the Chiefs’ offensive performance was in Week 1 against the Cardinals?. They’ve played 75 games, including the playoffs, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Only once have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Staff picks and predictions for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both looking for their first win of the season when they match up at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. While the experts see the Colts as road favorites and the Vegas line has Indy coming away with a win, we all know this game is far from decided. The Colts are likely the better team on paper, but it hasn’t mattered for the last seven trips down to Duval County.
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
