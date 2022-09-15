WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards. Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.

1 HOUR AGO