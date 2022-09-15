Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 3
Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions
Here's how to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Three matchups to watch
A look at three potentially important matchups for this weekend's game between Wisconsin versus New Mexico State.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0 After a two-game homestand, the Michigan State Spartans will be on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kimber's Pick-Six Separates Gators From Bulls at Half, 24-13
Jalen Kimber's pick-six late in the second quarter gives the Gators a cushion over the game USF Bulls heading into the halftime break.
No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty's late 2-point conversion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards. Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.
College Football Odds: Penn State vs. Auburn prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Ladies and gentlemen, do we have a college football showdown for you! A premier Big Ten-SEC matchup will be underway on Saturday as the #22 Penn State Nittany Lions do battle with the Auburn Tigers in the final week of the college football non-conference scheduled slate. With that being said, it is time to take a look at our college football odds series, where our Penn State-Auburn prediction and pick will be made.
Ohio at Iowa State odds, picks and predictions
The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET (Big 12 Network and ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Ohio at Iowa State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Florida at Florida odds, picks and predictions
The South Florida Bulls (1-1) will travel across the state to face off against the Florida Gators (1-1) Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the South Florida vs. Florida odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Which schools are the best at football and basketball? Wisconsin is high on the list
Over the last decade, Wisconsin has found success both on the hardwood and the gridiron. The Badgers have gone to a pair of Final Fours while Wisconsin football has participated in a handful of Rose Bowls over recent history. Both programs have had lasting success in the past decade, and are looking to continue their winning ways.
Comments / 0