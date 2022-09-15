ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Current Records: Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0 After a two-game homestand, the Michigan State Spartans will be on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards. Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.
Ladies and gentlemen, do we have a college football showdown for you! A premier Big Ten-SEC matchup will be underway on Saturday as the #22 Penn State Nittany Lions do battle with the Auburn Tigers in the final week of the college football non-conference scheduled slate. With that being said, it is time to take a look at our college football odds series, where our Penn State-Auburn prediction and pick will be made.
