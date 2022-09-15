ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $250,000

Congratulations! You’ve worked hard all your life, and your savings are finally starting to show it. Now, ever so subtly, your priorities are beginning to shift from making money to making sure you’re not going to lose your money. Here are a few things to think about. And...
Motley Fool

Lost Money in Your Retirement Plan? Here's What to Do.

Stock market volatility has caused many IRA and 401(k) balances to decline. It's important to take a level-headed approach if you're seeing losses in your retirement account. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

The right strategy can make or break your retirement savings. Investing in the stock market (even during downturns) is key to building wealth. By starting now, it's possible to accumulate $1 million or more by retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
GOBankingRates

How To Retire With No Savings

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Americans ages 55-66 have no retirement savings at all. If you’re one of them, you’re facing an uphill battle as you look toward life beyond your earning years — but you already know that. Important: 7 Surprisingly Easy...
Money

You Might Be Saving Too Much for Retirement (Yes, Really)

Save early, save often. That's the conventional wisdom on saving for retirement. But if you're overzealous, you might actually be saving more than you need to. That might come as a surprise. The recommendation to save, save, save is so widespread that today even teenagers are saving for retirement. But new research suggests that some Americans may be overestimating the amount of money they will need for a comfortable retirement. This could mean some people save too much money for retirement.
Motley Fool

How to Use Your HSA as a Retirement Plan

An HSA helps you save for healthcare expenses while giving you tax breaks. You can withdraw money from your HSA tax-free to pay for qualified medical expenses at any time. At age 65, you can withdraw money from an HSA penalty-free to cover anything. You’re reading a free article with...
msn.com

9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation

For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time with friends and family (57%) or pursue a new hobby (48%). But budgeting for travel in retirement is becoming increasingly difficult. "With inflation, achieving this goal in the near term may seem impossible right now," said Shannon Raisor, senior team lead of customer support at Wise. "But (by) taking a few key steps to manage their money, retirees can have the adventure of a lifetime without the financial burden." Here's how retirees can travel throughout their golden years without blowing their fixed budgets.
TheStreet

Financial Decisions Retirees Regret - Big Time

Life really isn’t fair. You’d think that by retirement age, the days (or more likely nights) of indulging in life regrets would wither away, along with other annoyances like smartphone alarm clocks and 4 p.m. Zoom meetings. When it comes to financial decisions made in retirement, that really...
