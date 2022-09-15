ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Week 2 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Season record: 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) Who wants a couple of ridiculous stats about just how good the Chiefs’ offensive performance was in Week 1 against the Cardinals?. They’ve played 75 games, including the playoffs, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Only once have...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup

One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Packers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Week 2#The Chicago Bears#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy