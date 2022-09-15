Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Week 2 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Season record: 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) Who wants a couple of ridiculous stats about just how good the Chiefs’ offensive performance was in Week 1 against the Cardinals?. They’ve played 75 games, including the playoffs, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Only once have...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
ESPN
NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more
The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Let's try to follow up a 6-0 Week 1 with another strong week of best bets. The post NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation
It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week. Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
Matthew Stafford: 3 bold predictions for Rams QB in Week 2 vs. Falcons
On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons at Sofi Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams had an extended break. After a poor opening night, the defending Super Bowl champions are looking for their first win of the season.
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
Bills and Dolphins have two receivers in this week’s top 20.
NFL standings 2022: New York Giants in first place after Week 1 win
Before diving into the NFL games today, here are the latest 2022 NFL standings. Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings and NFL
Fantasy Football 2022: Must-Starts and Sleepers for Week 2
Fantasy football starters and sleepers for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The post Fantasy Football 2022: Must-Starts and Sleepers for Week 2 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
