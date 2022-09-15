Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan does it again with two striking signature Stratocasters for alt-rock star Ken
The standard Experiment #1 and Custom Shop Paisley Fantasy represent two ends of the aesthetic spectrum, offering both clean contemporary visuals and zany complex artwork. Fender Japan has introduced two new signature Stratocasters for electric guitar star Ken to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his alt-rock band, L’Arc-en-Ciel. The...
CARS・
Billboard and Urban Outfitters Launch Latin Music Week Capsule Collection
Billboard Latin Music Week is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26 – 30, 2022 during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will continue its ongoing tradition of celebrating Latin music’s global takeover and highlighting the culture’s most influential figures. To kick things off, Billboard and Urban Outfitters are teaming up to release an exclusive 12-piece merchandise capsule collection. The lineup of apparel and accessories includes biker shorts, a bucket hat, various graphic t-shirts, and much more. The collection will be available online and in select stores across the United States for a limited time starting September 15, 2022....
BLACKPINK’s Second Album ‘Born Pink’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now
Blinks, the wait is finally over. After several months of teasers, tour announcements and tantalizing campaigns, BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, officially arrived on streaming on Friday (Sept. 16). In addition to the album, fans were also treated to the vibrant, neon-colored visual to accompany “Shut Down,” the lead single (also known as the “title track”) from Born Pink at the stroke of midnight. Related BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted 'Shut Down' Music Video Teaser 09/16/2022 Though Born Pink is mere hours into its infancy, BLACKPINK’s previous Billboard successes provide some indication on how the album may fare on the charts. “Pink Venom,” the first...
BLACKPINK Ride a Disco Tank In Glossy New ‘Shut Down’ Music Video: Watch
It’s an especially big Friday for BLINKs everywhere, one that brings the release of a new album Born Pink and another new music video from it, this time for “Shut Down.” BLACKPINK is in your area as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa strut their stuff on wet boardwalks, in fast cars, on disco tanks. And, yes, they manage to stay safe and dry as greenbacks rain down from above. The glossy clip was teased earlier in the week, and is the follow-up to “Pink Venom,” which dropped in August. BLACKPINK has already written its name in the history books on several occasions,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America
There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
Beninese-Nigerian Rising Star Ayra Starr Gets Spotlight From Spotify RADAR Global Program
All eyes have been on Ayra Starr since late last year. The impressive vocalist – who was born in Cotonou, Benin, and raised in various neighborhoods such as Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria – made an impression outside of the African continent with her daring debut album 19 & Dangerous upon its release in August 2021. But now, she’s ready to take the world by storm as Spotify’s next RADAR Global artist, which the company announced Thursday (Sept. 15). Spotify added Starr (real name Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe) to its marquee global emerging artist program, which will feature her on the RADAR...
All The No. 1 Hot Latin Songs Of 2022 (So Far): ‘MAMIII,’ ‘Moscow Mule’ & More
With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, Billboard highlights all of the songs that have hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 2022 (so far). So far, six songs have topped the 50-title chart to date this year, compared to the four titles in 2021 around the same time. If you’ve been keeping up with our charts, you already know that the list includes heavy-hitters such as Bad Bunny, Becky G and Karol G thanks to their anthemic songs that have ruled the chart for more than half of the year. Part of his Billboard 200-topping album, Un Verano Sin...
First Stream Latin: New Music From Feid, Los Dos Carnales, Pedro Capo & More
First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s best Latin music picks below. Feid, FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO, TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM (UMG Recordings) Almost one month after his 30th birthday, Feid dropped his new studio album FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM, which translates to “happy birthday, Ferxxo, we leaked the album.” True to form, the Colombian artist opted for an almost completely solo album with no collaborations (the only special guest is Yandel on “XQ Te Pones Asi”). It kicks off with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NCT 127 Share Their New ‘Attitude’ & Goals for Experimental Album ‘2 Baddies’
“Fast” is the first word said on NCT 127‘s latest album and embodies the palpable excitement and passion the boy band has for their new music. The group’s last full-length from nearly a year ago, Sticker, became the act’s highest- and longest-charting project when it peaked at No. 3 and spent 17 weeks on the Billboard 200. Their latest, 2 Baddies released on Sept. 16, is the record they plan to reach more fans with even greater ambitions and goals. Speaking over an afternoon Zoom call in Seoul, the members talk excitedly about an album they see as pushing themselves as...
Collider
'Cooley High,' 'The Velvet Underground,' and More Coming to Criterion in December
Today, Criterion has announced the titles that will be joining the collection this December. While in November, the Criterion Collection will be making history by releasing an animated film for the first time in Pixar’s Wall-E, December will also see the company doing something different. The December releases will see Criterion releasing not one but two different collector sets celebrating the filmography of two foreign directors. Also in December’s releases are a rock and roll documentary and a poignant look at the life of black teenagers in 1960s Chicago.
Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Take It to the Cartoon Tropics With ‘Me Duele’ Video
Me duele hasta que no me duele más. (It hurts until it no longer does.) On their new tropical-pop earworm “Me Duele,” Bomba Estéreo and Spanish legend Manu Chao reflect on the post-heartbreak pain that lingers, sometimes for far too long, but once it’s gone… it’s gone. The song’s colorful, light-hearted video captures lead singer Li Saumet in braids and a flower crown as she sings from behind cartoon leaves and trees, while Chau joins in on the fun holding a vase of flowers. The song effortlessly marries the sounds of Bomba with those of the “Me Gustas Tú” star. “We...
NME
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars
When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
Oscar-Winning Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Just Created a Symphony Inspired by Krug Champagne
Musicians draw inspiration from all sorts of places. As it turns out, even Champagne can be a muse. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto recently collaborated with Krug Champagne to create a symphony inspired by the house’s bubbly. Sakamoto tasted a selection of Krug and translated each bottle’s tasting notes and his personal perceptions into a beautiful piece of music. (You can listen to it here.) Krug first connected with Sakamoto in 2019. Over 18 months, he tasted the house’s prized champers and communicated with Krug’s cellar master Julie Cavil. The composer’s team even visited Reims to record the sounds of...
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
NME
Coldplay to broadcast ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour live from Buenos Aires
Coldplay have announced they will be broadcasting their upcoming gig at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium. The show, part of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour, will be shown in thousands of cinemas in over 70 countries. Taking place October 28 for fans in North America and...
Slipped Disc
New music roars in Venice Biennale, but the Golden Lion stumbles
Lucia Ronchetti’s revival of Venice Biennale Musica opened last night with Jules Verne, an operatic happening by Giorgio Battistelli at the Teatro La Fenice. Shirley Apthorp has the first review, exclusively for Slipped Disc:. Captain Nemo stands in a giant fish-tank, making sloshy noises with his feet, playing the...
Struggling with its past, Germany's 1,000-year-old choir admits girls for the 1st time
Since its founding over 1,000 years ago, this Catholic music school and song group in Regensburg, Germany, has been boys only. Until now.
Comments / 0