yankodesign.com
These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future
Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
hypebeast.com
A Vaulted Infinity Pool Runs Throughout the "Casa To" Hotel in Mexico
References are rich throughout the “Casa To” hotel, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast in an town named Puerto Escondido. Architect Ludwig Godefroy drew upon a number of visual and conceptual cues when crafting the building, while also calling upon local craftspeople to create its furniture. Surrounded by...
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Escape the crowds in the Vale of Glamorgan’s 14 miles of beautiful beaches, secluded coves and rugged cliffs
STAFF shortages and strikes have made jetting abroad a struggle for some this summer – so many turned to a staycation instead. But while millions of us headed for the familiar holiday hotspots of Devon and Cornwall, I was desperate to escape the crowds and go off the beaten track.
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
Fasano Just Launched Ultra-Luxe Condos at Its Uruguayan Wellness Resort
Brazilian hospitality brand Fasano, beloved by international celebrities and the ultra-wealthy, has several hotels in South America and one in New York. Now, they’ve created a more permanent option for guests at Fasano Las Piedras in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The exclusive wellness resort opened in 2010 and offers...
lonelyplanet.com
Checking In: Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort in Cartagena, Colombia
The picture-perfect entrance to Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort © Caitlin Riddell / Lonely Planet. Cartagena, the colorful port city on the northern coast of Colombia, is not exactly a logical getaway if you want to spend time on the beach. But if you are in the mood...
lonelyplanet.com
Montenegro’s best beaches are ringed by beautiful scenery
Gorgeous views of the village of Sveti Stefan from the pinkish sands on its pretty beach © photosmatic / Shutterstock. The distance from one end of Montenegro’s coast to the other is not even 100km (62 miles) as the crow flies, yet this tiny country still manages to snag some of the best scenery the Mediterranean has to offer. Tucked between historic, fortified towns are small, sparkling coves, divided by rocky headlands and lapped by remarkably clear Adriatic waters.
Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry
Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
