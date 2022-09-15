Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
BREAKING: Longhorns to Start Hudson Card at QB vs. UTSA
Despite lingering questions surrounding the health of his ankle all week, Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against UTSA.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas
Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
WATCH: Longhorns Disrespected? UTSA Films Hype Video on Forty Acres
Ahead of the first all-time matchup between Texas and UTSA, the Roadrunners posted a bold hype video that grabbed the attention of Longhorns fans.
fox4news.com
Arlington Football Showdown highlights growth of HBCUs in North Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas - The city of Arlington will be the backdrop for a showdown of the Texas Southern University and Southern University football teams. Alumni of the HBCU's will hold a number of events in and around North Texas. "It's been a lot of excitement. We have a whole committee...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
cw39.com
High School Football Forecast | Morton Ranch vs. Katy Tompkins 7 p.m.
HOUSTON (CW39) – There is a big district matchup in Katy tonight. Morton Ranch play Katy Tigers at Rhodes stadium in Katy, TX at 7 p.m. Both teams take the field tonight with (2-1) season background. The forecast: The showers and thunderstorms that we are expecting this afternoon will...
texashsfootball.com
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show
The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
uhcougars.com
Houston Falls at #1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – After getting out to a scorching hot start and forcing top ranked Texas to use both of its timeouts inside of the first 15 points of the match, the University of Houston volleyball team fell 3-1 on Thursday night in Gregory Gym (17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22).
Texas football WR commit Jonah Wilson playing like a 5-Star in 2022
Wide receiver recruiting has taken center stage of late on the trail for Texas football and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Texas could be one step away from rounding out the wide receiver recruiting in the 2023 class, which this staff is hoping will come from the highly touted four-star Longview wideout Jalen Hale.
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
Central Texas football game canceled following accident
"Please keep all involved in the accident this afternoon in your thoughts and prayers," A Central Texas football game was canceled Friday night.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!
If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
cw39.com
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — America’s Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame. The young up-and-coming country artist has just added two new Texas shows to his already packed tour. One in Houston and a North Texas stop in Bonham.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Is Whataburger better than In-N-Out? This Californian says so.
A San Franciscan tries the Texas cult favorite burger for the first time.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
cw39.com
Pepperoni Pizza Day is September 20th
HOUSTON (CW39) Time to celebrate pizza day, but not just ANY pizza day. Pepperoni Pizza Day is on September 20th. Here are a few more things to look forward to in September . . . In sports: The NFL season has started. There is lots of college football too. In...
Austin Chronicle
Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks
There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
