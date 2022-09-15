Read full article on original website
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
Did You Know: Michigan Once Had a Booming Pearl Button Industry?
Well, I just learned something new! I was recently visiting the historical village at the Allegan County Fairgrounds and wouldn't you know, I actually learned something while exploring the one-room Jewitt schoolhouse:. Did you have any idea Michigan once had a booming mother-of-pearl button industry?. I'm sure you've seen the...
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
The First Weekend Of ArtPrize According to a Michigan Transplant & You!
Since this is my first ArtPrize ever, I had no idea what to expect. Let me tell you, my expectations were dull compared to what I was able to see throughout the city. With the perfect set of friends and the interactive ArtPrize map, I had the perfect first ArtPrize weekend.
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
Skynyrd May Have Played Final Michigan Show At Allegan Co Fair
Lynyrd Skynyrd may have performed for their very last time in the state of Michigan at the Allegan County Fair and they played an amazing show. Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Allegan County Fair Friday, September 16, 2022, for what might have been the final Michigan performance of their career.
Want to Help the City? You Can Volunteer for Grand Rapids’ Tree-Planting Initiative
Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is asking for your help. Mayor Bliss and other Grand Rapids city officials are asking volunteers to help plant 200 trees throughout the city. According to Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Neighborwoods strives to fill 10,000 of the 30,000 tree vacancies throughout the city. The city also...
Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters
There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker Coming To DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids
West Michigan fans of the 'Nutcracker' are used to the Holiday tradition of heading to downtown Grand Rapids and seeing the Grand Rapids' Ballet perform the Tchaikovksy classic, but this year you'll also be able to check out the 'Nutcracker' in a new light. Is The Hip Hop Nutcracker in...
Was A Pure Michigan Commercial Being Filmed At The Sixth Street Dam?
Pure Michigan ads first started hitting the airwaves in 2008 and featured the voice of actor and comedian Tim Allen. The videos would highlight different cities and parts of Michigan to not only draw in people from out of state but to also show Michiganders parts of the state they might not have checked out yet.
Egyptian Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids Closes Months After Opening
A downtown Grand Rapids restaurant has permanently closed just months after opening. Taste of Cairo Permanently Closed Downtown Grand Rapids. In June 2022, Taste of Cairo is opened inside the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in the space once occupied by Electric Hero, which closed in May 2021.
Two Longtime Grand Rapids Family Businesses Joining Forces on New Coffee Bar
Looking for a new spot to grab coffee and a gourmet treat? A new coffee bar is opening up on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids. Two GR family businesses are joining forces on the project. Koeze Co.’s specialty nut and chocolate shop at 1971 East Beltline in Grand Rapids...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
ArtPrize Entry Doubles As Disc Golf Course at John Ball Zoo
ArtPrize 2022 has kicked off and there is SO much fantastic art to check out all over Grand Rapids. The "urban art adventure unlike any other" runs Sept. 15 through October 2, 2022. Artists come from all around the world to showcase their artwork at bars, parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels,...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
Upgrades Coming to Grand Rapids’ Dog Park, Including Play Area with Recycled Fallen Trees
We've seen TONS of improvements to city parks recently, thanks to a voter-approved parks pools and playgrounds millage passed in 2019. The latest park to get upgraded is Hillcrest Dog Park in northeast Grand Rapids. Hillcrest Dog Park is located at 250 Fuller Ave NE. According to the City of...
Popular True Crime Podcast ‘Crime Junkie’ Features Case of Grand Rapids’ Shakara Carter on Latest Episode
Warning: Not safe for work and not suitable for some younger readers. Please check trigger warnings before reading. I am a proud Crime Junkie. According to the official Crime Junkie Podcast website,. "Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to giving you a fix. Every Monday, Ashley Flowers...
In the Mood for Tacos and Tequila? New Mexican Restaurant Now Open in Grandville
Just in time for Taco Tuesday! A new restaurant serving tacos, tequila, and whole lot more is now open in Grandville. Pure Mex Tacos and Tequila, "a family-run restaurant serving up authentic Mexican cuisine" is has opened up in Grandville. Owners opened the first Pure Mex location in Richland, Mich.,...
