Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry

Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
TheStreet

Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake

Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
BGR.com

The 2 dark crime shows dominating Netflix in the US right now

Netflix subscribers, at least in the US, are apparently on a true-crime kick at the moment and seem to be increasingly seeking out darker content to binge on the streamer. Case in point: The top two TV series right now that are dominating the service in its home market? That would be the 8-episode limited series Devil in Ohio at #1, with the 24-episode documentary series I Survived a Crime at #2.
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Last Battle Free Online

Cast: Pierre Jolivet Jean Bouise Fritz Wepper Jean Reno Christiane Krüger. The plot explores the devastation of civilization and issues of brutality, hostility and isolation. Pierre Jolivet stars as the main character (identified only as "The Man" in the end credits) who is menaced by "The Brute" (played by Jean Reno) on his journey through a world filled by people rendered nearly mute by some unknown incident.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ tops the weakest week for streaming in months

One of our favorite developments to come out of this summer’s entertainment sector is the sheer amount of love that Jamie Foxx has for Day Shift, the J.J. Perry-directed vampire movie that the famed comedian stars in. Despite not finding its footing with critics, that hasn’t stopped Foxx from displaying his passion for the film time and time again, even going as far as revealing that he hopes to turn the film into a franchise.
The Week

Showtime streaming service may reportedly be merged with Paramount+

For one streaming service, the show may be over. Paramount is considering shutting down Showtime's streaming service and moving all of its content to Paramount+, The Wall Street Journal reports. This would be the latest example of a company consolidating multiple streaming options to better compete against rivals like Netflix...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

Get lost, The Lost City. Sandra Bullock's adventure film has fallen off Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for the first time in a month, pushed out by the return of A League of Their Own. But of course, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still on top, where it will be for the rest of eternity. Tonight is the big debut of Prime Video's exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football, so we'll see how Amazon decides to classify that and if it will be on the top 10 tomorrow.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Baptiste Lecaplain - Se tape l'affiche Free Online

Is Baptiste Lecaplain - Se tape l'affiche on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Baptiste Lecaplain - Se tape l'affiche is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
CNET

Paramount Plus Review: Nostalgia-Rich Streaming Service That Can't Beat Netflix

NFL games for this season and CBS show premieres may have you thinking about a Paramount Plus subscription. The platform houses films, popular cartoons, TV series like NCIS and live sports, making it feel like a mashup of streaming services past and present. And now that Showtime shows and movies are part of the app, you can even upgrade your experience for a few extra dollars.
