Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
hotnewhiphop.com

Vivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"

With each announcement of Nick Cannon having a child on the way comes emotional reactions. At this point, the number of children that Cannon has—including those on the way—has been heavily debated, as it is rumored that both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa are also both pregnant by the media mogul in addition to Brittany Bell. Cannon has made jokes about possibly having 12 children by next year, half of which would have arrived or be delivered in a two-year span.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Model Brittany Bell As He Awaits Birth of 9th Child

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon is expecting a child. The TV host, 41, announced he will be a father for the 10th time… as he awaits the birth of his ninth baby! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared a gorgeous maternity video/photo shoot with his pregnant partner, model Brittany Bell, captioning it, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”
Page Six

Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th

Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
HelloGiggles

Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10

Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
XXL Mag

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
HollywoodLife

LaNisha Cole: 5 Things To Know About The Model & Mother Of Nick Cannon’s 9th Baby

“Today, I am in awe of the [divine] feminine!” Nick Cannon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 14). “God has given me and [LaNisha Cole] the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth.” Nick, 41, and LaNisha, 40, welcomed their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, making this new bundle of joy his ninth child. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue,” he wrote in his lengthy post. “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”
HollywoodLife

How Nick Cannon Plans To Keep His Kids Connected As He Awaits Two More

Nick Cannon surprised fans when he welcomed child No. 9 to his ever-growing brood on Sept. 15. He revealed he and LaNisha Cole had a daughter named Onyx, which is the first for the couple and LaNisha’s firstborn child overall. The announcement came as a huge shock to fans, considering Nick, 41, is currently expecting two more kids: one with model Brittany Bell, with whom he has a son, Golden, 4, and a daughter, Powerful, 1, and one with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, who are 1 year old. With so many babies to take care of, it’s easy to wonder how he can commit to each and everyone, but according to HollywoodLife sources, he’s doing a spectacular job.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Welcomes Surprise 9th Baby As He’s Expecting Another 2 Kids

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole announce the birth of their first child together on Sept. 15. Nick took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of himself, LaNisha and their baby girl, Onyx, in the hospital. He included a lengthy caption to go with the image. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Nick wrote. “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says. I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions.”
