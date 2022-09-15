ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Caramel Apple Sangria Recipe Will Be Your Go-To For Fall Celebrations

By Kaitlin Gates
 5 days ago

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious fall drink to enjoy this season, look no further than this caramel apple sangria cocktail!

The caramel apple sangria recipe comes from Southern Living and calls for just a few ingredients: vodka, fresh apple cider, cinnamon sticks, apples, sparkling wine and caramel-dipped apple slices for garnish. To make the caramel apple sangria, simply stir everything together, chill for 30 minutes, then pour it into glasses and top with sparkling wine. You can then garnish the glasses with apple slices.

One important thing to note is that the caramel apple sangria also calls for pecan-flavored vodka (like this one from Cathead), but it looks like this might be hard to find depending on where you live. However, Pinnacle makes a salted caramel vodka available nationwide and sounds like it would be perfect. Or, you can try New Amsterdam’s apple vodka, which may also work well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eS2p2_0hwarBYY00
Adobe

If caramel apples aren’t your go-to fall treat, take a look at these other fall sangria recipes. Chocolate-covered cherry sangria, apple and pear sangria and sangria with pumpkin, cinnamon and apple flavors sound like they’ll hit the spot just fine. You can also buy pre-made sangria at stores like Target, Sam’s Club and Aldi.

Also perfect for the season: a variety of hard cider flavors from different brands. Angry Orchard, for example, has Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple and Natural Baked Apple Pie this season. The apple pie cider includes flavors of apple, nutmeg, vanilla ice cream and buttery, baked crust.

Austin Eastciders‘ newest flavor is its Imperial Stash: Mike’s Hot Honey Cider, a collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey which has sweet honey, chilis and crisp apples. Meanwhile, Blake’s Hard Cider Co. is offering Apple Pie, Apple Lantern (with roasted pumpkin flavors) and Caramel Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7HOH_0hwarBYY00
Blake's Hard Cider Co.

For those that don’t want apple flavors at all, you’ll also find a brand new Baileys flavor this fall that’s perfect for drinking around a campfire.

New Baileys S’mores Irish Cream Liqueur is made with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur and the flavors of toasted marshmallows and graham crackers, all with a rich chocolate finish. It can be enjoyed neat, with whipped coffee, or even poured into a jumbo marshmallow that makes a great edible shot glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7JAj_0hwarBYY00
Baileys

What is your favorite fall drink?

SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES

No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider Is Like A Sip Of Fall

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked apple pie on a crisp fall morning? Maybe not usually, but this fall, Angry Orchard is taking everything you love about apple pie and turning it into a cold, hard cider. Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style hard...
DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves

The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
