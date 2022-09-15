Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school lockdowns: 'You just go into panic mode'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — We're not even through the first month of the new school year, and there are already more school safety concerns, as three schools in the Allentown School District went on lockdown for a few hours Thursday morning. Police said they arrested someone with a loaded gun...
Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School
A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
wlvr.org
Student struck by car at Dieruff High School, near where aide was fatally hit
A Dieruff High School student was hit by a car this week near the school – just 10 days after a teacher’s aide died after also being hit by a vehicle outside the building. On Thursday, the car hit the 13-year-old boy along East Tilghman Street after school.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP investigating crash that blocked Rt. 512
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Northampton County. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night on Route 512 near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Initial reports to emergency responders indicated one vehicle rear-ended another, causing...
Lockdown ends for several Allentown schools as juvenile with gun is arrested, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE 2: The lockdown Thursday morning of several Allentown schools began with a report at 8:49 a.m. that a person had a weapon near West Park in the 1500 block of Linden Street, city police report. “Based on the subsequent response and investigation, a juvenile involved in the incident was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities release more details about explosion outside Pa. prison that injured 5
SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - What started as a training exercise at SCI Phoenix, a state prison in Montgomery County, turned into a tragic accident Thursday. An explosive device being installed by the bomb squad went off too soon and five people had to be sent to the hospital. Three were...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed in Montco During Apparent Car Theft Attempt, Police Say
A man was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday morning during an apparent car theft attempt in Montgomery County, authorities said. At 3:02 a.m., Cheltenham police found a man suffering from several stab wounds on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue in the Cheltenham Village section of Cheltenham Township, police said.
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police investigate serious crash involving motorcycle in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and SUV shut down a stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County. It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. Vehicles were detoured while police reconstructed the crash. State Police tell us...
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
Reading police officer shoots person outside Wawa: DA
An investigation is underway after a police officer shot a person outside a Wawa in Reading, Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening.
WFMZ-TV Online
One person injured in Nazareth bicycle crash
NAZARETH, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a bicycle crash in Nazareth. The crash was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South Convent Avenue and West Center Street. Officials have not given an update on the person who was hurt. They...
Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
