ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school lockdowns: 'You just go into panic mode'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — We're not even through the first month of the new school year, and there are already more school safety concerns, as three schools in the Allentown School District went on lockdown for a few hours Thursday morning. Police said they arrested someone with a loaded gun...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School

A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP investigating crash that blocked Rt. 512

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Northampton County. It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night on Route 512 near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Initial reports to emergency responders indicated one vehicle rear-ended another, causing...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.

LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed in Montco During Apparent Car Theft Attempt, Police Say

A man was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday morning during an apparent car theft attempt in Montgomery County, authorities said. At 3:02 a.m., Cheltenham police found a man suffering from several stab wounds on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue in the Cheltenham Village section of Cheltenham Township, police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp.

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State police say one person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Northampton County. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Police said one of the drivers was flown to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One person injured in Nazareth bicycle crash

NAZARETH, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a bicycle crash in Nazareth. The crash was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South Convent Avenue and West Center Street. Officials have not given an update on the person who was hurt. They...
NAZARETH, PA
CBS Philly

Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy