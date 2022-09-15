ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New Baileys S’mores Features Flavors Of Toasted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers And Chocolate

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

While s’mores are traditionally a summer treat, Baileys’ newest liqueur flavor will have you counting down the days until you can create a campfire to banish that fall chill.

New Baileys S’mores Irish Cream Liqueur features the iconic taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, plus the flavors of toasted marshmallows and graham crackers, all with a rich chocolate finish. An indulgent take on the classic campfire treat, Baileys calls the drink a “truly unique, melt-in-your-mouth experience.”

Baileys S’mores is available nationwide for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750 ml bottle. You’ll also find a Baileys x S’moreology S’mores Skillet Kit from Goldbelly that includes all of the ingredients to bake a s’mores dip. You get a mini cast iron skillet, Baileys-infused marshmallows (non-alcoholic), chocolate bars, graham crackers, marshmallow skewers and two mugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aguVV_0hwaql6N00
Baileys

Baileys S’mores can be enjoyed neat or with whipped coffee. You could also roast a jumbo marshmallow and use it as an edible shot glass with this drink.

To make a Baileys S’mores Shot, first toast a marshmallow over a campfire, then make a dent in the top and pull out the center. You’ll then melt some chocolate, dip the edges of the marshmallow in and pour Baileys S’mores into the marshmallow.

If you’d like, you can then sprinkle crumbled graham crackers over the top. Drink the Baileys and then eat the treat or just eat the whole thing at once — the choice is yours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xahSk_0hwaql6N00
Baileys

If you prefer your s’mores in the summer and have moved on to more traditional fall flavors, Bailey’s also has an apple pie flavor, which mimics the taste of freshly baked apple pie à la mode blended with Irish dairy cream. It can be served over ice, in chai tea, as a shot or on ice cream.

You’ll also find plenty of hard cider in stores this time of year; for example, Captain Morgan makes an apple rum. Of course, if you find yourself with too much regular apple cider, you can always make your own apple cider-based cocktails.

What is your favorite fall flavor?

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

These New Halloween Hot Chocolate Bombs Are In The Shape Of Skulls

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When you think of hot chocolate, scenes of twinkling lights and snow-covered sidewalks may...
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Corn Cob Jelly Captures Summer’s Sweetness

When you dig up recipes from the past, you often find how ingenious home cooks were in using what they had on hand: Think vinegar pie, egg drop soup and crazy cake. Put a modern-day spin on them, and you have delicious foods that you can make without going to the store (again), which also let you reuse or repurpose other ingredients for a zero-waste solution.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider Is Like A Sip Of Fall

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked apple pie on a crisp fall morning? Maybe not usually, but this fall, Angry Orchard is taking everything you love about apple pie and turning it into a cold, hard cider. Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style hard...
DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake

You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Ores#Baileys Irish Cream#Food Drink#Beverages#Irish#Skillet Kit
thecountrycook.net

Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies - Weekend Potluck #548

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies from Cooking with Carlee. Our other featured recipes include: Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole from Butter & Baggage, Caramel Apple Cheesecake Squares from The Kitchen is my Playground and Mary is sharing her new recipe for Pumpkin Crazy Cake!
RECIPES
Simplemost

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns With Other Fall Treats

The news you’ve been waiting for since last fall is finally here: Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially returning Aug. 30!. Back for its 19th year, but almost a week later than last year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be hitting menus nationwide, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is back for a fourth year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

10 Comfy Fall Sweaters Amazon Customers Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Fall sweaters are some of the best things about autumn. They are easy to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
RECIPES
Simplemost

How To Prune Lavender Plants For Hearty, Healthy Blooms

Lavender is an herb that has natural calming properties. If you grow your own, you can use it to make essential oil to relax sore muscles, relieve insect bites or make your home smell wonderful. In your garden, it will attract pollinators. But for your plants to thrive, you should learn how to prune lavender throughout the year.
GARDENING
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Has 3 New ChurrDough Doughnuts Inspired By Churros

Just weeks after releasing their pumpkin spice collection, Krispy Kreme is at it again, this time with three new cinnamon-sugary treats. Krispy Kreme’s new ChurrDough Collection is a first-of-its-kind creation inspired by churros, but with the light airiness of a Krispy Kreme doughnut. The three doughnuts are tossed in cinnamon sugar and have a variety of unique toppings. The doughnuts are larger than most of the brand’s treats and each appears to be the size of three round doughnuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Simplemost

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy