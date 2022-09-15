Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Related
Best places to get apple dumplings in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a delicious apple dumpling? It’s the weekend and that means you deserve to treat yourself. Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Apple Dumpling Day so why not treat yourself to a delicious apple dumpling?. “It keeps you ‘filled’ for the day! In...
Best places to get a Monte Cristo sandwich in Dallas, according to Yelp
"A Monte Cristo sandwich is an egg-dipped ham and cheese sandwich that is deep-fried. It is a variation of the French croque-monsieur sandwich that was first served in a cafe in Paris in the 1910s," as NationalToday.com says.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
These are the best restaurants in Dallas to eat guacamole, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!” Friday is here and it’s time to boogie on down to your local eatery that’s got some absolutely killer guacamole. Happy National Guacamole Day! That’s right, Friday, Sep. 16 is a day filled with chips and everyone’s favorite dip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the best spots to catch live country music around Dallas, per Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some whiskey and your significant other or best friends and let’s hit the town for some country music. While it ain’t Nashville, Dallas sure has a plentiful pool of live country music offerings around the city. Saturday, September 17 is International Country Music...
CW33 NewsFix
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ Opening Location in Addison
This will be the second location for the scratch kitchen and bakery.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
New DFW Food Truck to Offer Warm Cookies
Chip’D will feature chocolate chip and sugar cookies with a variety of sauce and topping options.
secretdallas.com
Take A Gondola Over To This French Riviera-Inspired Restaurant In Irving
Dallas, we’ve got a brand new dining destination for you. Monaco Las Colinas is a new, French Riviera-inspired restaurant in Irving. Overlooking Las Colinas canals, the restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience with a Western European-inspired menu, crafted cocktails, and gondola rides. Opened Friday, September 16, Monaco is a...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
Texas is home to 6 of the top 100 coffee shops in America
"Some home-brewed beans will certainly do, but when you’re dealing with something as integral to your day as coffee, you want to make sure it’s done right. That’s why we created this list," the report said.
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
CW33 NewsFix
What fast food chain has the best double cheeseburger? New report has the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?. Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
Love the 1970s Architecture? You’ll Love This House Even More
I have a list of most favorite house styles in the Universe and at the top is mid-century modern. Up next, those sweet, sweet 1970s. I think it’s a super underrated decade of home. The straight lines, interesting angles, vaulted ceilings, loads of character, but modern in so many ways. If there were ever a good intro to why to love that era, it’s the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Sally Nobleman and Sheri Wood. It is killer from top to bottom and her and I swapped gushing commentary. Here’s what we loved the most …
dmagazine.com
This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity
The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0