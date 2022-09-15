ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CW33

Best places to get apple dumplings in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a delicious apple dumpling? It’s the weekend and that means you deserve to treat yourself. Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Apple Dumpling Day so why not treat yourself to a delicious apple dumpling?. “It keeps you ‘filled’ for the day! In...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Italy, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru

DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

Take A Gondola Over To This French Riviera-Inspired Restaurant In Irving

Dallas, we’ve got a brand new dining destination for you. Monaco Las Colinas is a new, French Riviera-inspired restaurant in Irving. Overlooking Las Colinas canals, the restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience with a Western European-inspired menu, crafted cocktails, and gondola rides. Opened Friday, September 16, Monaco is a...
IRVING, TX
CW33

Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What fast food chain has the best double cheeseburger? New report has the answer

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?. Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Love the 1970s Architecture? You’ll Love This House Even More

I have a list of most favorite house styles in the Universe and at the top is mid-century modern. Up next, those sweet, sweet 1970s. I think it’s a super underrated decade of home. The straight lines, interesting angles, vaulted ceilings, loads of character, but modern in so many ways. If there were ever a good intro to why to love that era, it’s the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Sally Nobleman and Sheri Wood. It is killer from top to bottom and her and I swapped gushing commentary. Here’s what we loved the most …
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity

The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
FAIRVIEW, TX
CW33

CW33

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.cw33.com

