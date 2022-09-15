Read full article on original website
The newest regional airline in the US just ceased operations after only 10 months of flying
Aha! had a near-perfect operating month in July 2022 with zero flight cancellations and minimal delays, but the celebration was short-lived.
Passenger says British Airways crew member cried amid string of setbacks that caused flight to land 29 hours late
British Airways blamed technical issues for the lengthy delay of the flight from Naples to London on Wednesday.
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Plane jets off with no luggage on board due to a shortage of airport staff, leaving passengers without their possessions for 3 days
Passengers waited around the baggage carousel unaware that their luggage hadn't made it onto the plane, per Manchester Evening News.
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country
A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
United Airlines plane was forced to refuel after waiting on a runway for more than 6 hours, but the flight got canceled anyway because the crew timed out
United Airlines told The Independent that the plane returned to the terminal as it "no longer had enough fuel for the whole trip."
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Ethiopian Airlines plane misses landing after both pilots fall asleep
An Ethiopian Airlines plane flying from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its landing last week after the aircraft’s two pilots fell asleep.On 15 August, flight ET343 of Ethiopia’s largest airline was flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, reported Aviation Herald.Alerts were raised when the flight approached the airport but did not start to descend.While Air Traffic Control tried to contact the plane’s crew, the aircraft’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000ft.An alarm was triggered, waking up the crew, when the autopilot disconnected after the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land.The pilots landed the plane...
Germany doesn't want you to pay for a flight until the day you fly. It could cure the nightmare of trying to get refunds on cancelled travel.
Americans are struggling to receive refunds following flight delays and cancellations. A German state is proposing a "pay as you fly" solution.
A Major U.S. Airline Launches First Dubai Flight After Seven Years
Over the last six years, flying from the U.S. into Dubai was only possible with a non-U.S. airline. In 2016, United Airlines (UAL) cancelled its Washington Dulles-Dubai flight and pulled out of the Middle Eastern market altogether amid what it saw as unfair market encroachment from Emirates. American Airlines (AAL)...
I went inside an Airbus A350 owned by Italy's newest national airline flying from Europe to the US and I now can't wait to fly on it
ITA Airways replaced defunct Italian national airline Alitalia and has become the first carrier in the nation to fly the modern Airbus A350 jet.
Airline CEO under fire for pay bump, $2.1 million salary after flight cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded in Bali
Alan Joyce's pay package increased by $287,000 to a total of $5.5 million this past year, company documents show. He did not receive a bonus.
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
British Airways cancels 100 Heathrow flights on day of Queen’s funeral
British Airways has confirmed that it will cancel 100 flights to and from Heathrow Airport on Monday, in order “to ensure quiet skies” over the Queen’s state funeral.Around 200 flights total are expected to be grounded from the west London hub as part of the funeral-related cancellations, the vast majority on Monday.About 35,000 passengers flying on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be affected, with their flights cancelled or re-timed to minimise aircraft noise over London. Aircraft movements at the UK’s busiest airport will be halted from 11.40am to 12.10pm on Monday, around the two-minute silence to honour the late...
Luggage ‘chaos’: Flight lands in Spain without a single bag onboard
Passengers were left waiting and confused at baggage reclaim in Spain before finding out that their luggage was still all the way back in the UK.Flight IB3693 – operated by Iberia Express – left Manchester for Madrid on Sunday (11 September) without a single traveller’s bag onboard.The airline blamed the incident on a “lack of handling agents from our handling provider”.Days after landing, the passengers still had no idea when they would be reunited with their possessions.During their trips, they had to cope with just the clothes they were wearing and items they had packed in hand luggage.The airline said that...
