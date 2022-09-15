Top 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 3 include Mohamed Ibrahim, Zion Nelson, and others

It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which things could have gone worse for Arkansas than they did in the first half against Missouri State. The visiting Bears, an FCS team, owned every facet of the game through the first two quarters. Making matters worse, the Razorbacks, ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll, were playing against former coach Bobby Petrino. The game, which, on paper, should have been a rather easy Arkansas win, completely turned sideways. Missouri State took a 17-14 lead into the break. Arkansas put together its first sustained...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 38 MINUTES AGO