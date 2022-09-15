ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?

Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Judy Johnson
Mix 95.7FM

Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters

There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today's Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

