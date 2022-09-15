Read full article on original website
Related
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
natureworldnews.com
Impact Crater Found Beneath the North Atlantic Shows that the Asteroid that Killed the Dinosaur May Have a Collaborator
Evidence of an asteroid impact crater is under the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery could make scientists reevaluate how the era of dinosaurs came to an end. Scientists have discovered a giant asteroid crater under the Earth's surface. The crater was created by an asteroid collision 66 million years ago.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Experts say 'fireball' streaking across sky in Scotland, Northern Ireland likely space junk
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- People in Scotland and Northern Ireland saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night -- a fiery streak that looked like a meteor, but wasn't. The fireball was also seen by some skywatchers in northern England. The UK Meteor Network said about 800 people reported seeing the streaking fireball, which was visible for about 20 seconds.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
Chinese Rocket Space Junk Set to Crash to Earth in One of These Two Zones
The Long March 7A rocket launched on September 13, sending bits of space junk into orbit.
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Waterworld Planet With Deep Oceans in the Habitable Zone
In the search for extrasolar planets, astronomers and astrobiologists generally pursue a policy of “follow the water.” This comes down to searching for planets that orbit with a star’s circumsolar habitable zone (HZ), where conditions are warm enough that liquid water can flow on its surface. The reason is simple: water is the only known solvent capable of supporting life and is required by all life on Earth. However, since the 1970s, scientists have speculated that there may be a class of rocky planets in our Universe that are completely covered in water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Space Debris From Chinese Rocket Will Crash Near Populated Area in the Philippines
The two potential "drop zones" have been identified for space debris from a Chinese rocket that is about to fall back to Earth and these designated drop zones are near populated areas of the Philippines. The Long March 7A (CZ-7A) rocket, which was launched that day from the Chinese Wenchang...
hypebeast.com
NASA’s Moon-Bound Rocket Is Now Scheduled To Launch on Friday
NASA has ambitious plans for this weekend: to finally launch its 322-foot (98 m) tall, uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the moon. The space agency momentarily considering taking off this Friday, September 2, before ultimately determining that the day posed the risk of bad weather. The rocket was originally supposed to...
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
Fireball over Scotland and NI no longer thought to be Elon Musk ‘space junk’
UK Meteor Network says it ‘cannot find any known space junk or satellite de-orbit’ to explain object
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Interstellar objects might have crashed on to the moon
Hunting for interstellar objects in our solar system may have a new venue: the moon. Finding out if they crashed there likely will require astronauts to go hunting.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Gizmodo
What to Expect from NASA’s DART Mission to Deflect an Asteroid
A NASA spacecraft called DART is set to deliberately crash into a small asteroid as part of a planetary defense test. While this space rock isn’t of concern, what we learn from the mission could help us if ever an asteroid does head our way. NASA keeps tabs on...
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Discovery Shows How Slowing of Continental Plate Movement Controlled Earth’s Largest Volcanic Events
Major volcanic events occurred millions of years ago that caused such climatic and biological upheaval that they drove some of the most devastating extinction events in Earth’s history. Now, scientists have shed new light on the timing and likely cause of these cataclysmic volcanic events. Surprisingly the new research...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
Watch NASA's Mars Perseverance rover scientists discuss its first 18 months on Red Planet today
NASA plans a briefing Thursday (Sept. 15) to discuss the Perseverance Mars rover's findings so far. NASA is hosting an update about the Perseverance Mars mission, and you can watch the whole thing live. Agency officials plan a briefing about the Perseverance rover at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) on...
How many meteorites hit Earth every year?
Earth is constantly showered by space rocks, but how many of these actually land on Earth's surface?
Comments / 0