Comeaux High student allegedly made threat to shoot up school on Thursday

UPDATE, 9/15, 9:13 a.m.: Lafayette Public School System announced this morning that Comeaux High is open today after Wednesday’s potential threat. However, word began circulating this morning that a similar threat was made toward the Broussard Middle School campus. LPSS officials released a statement this morning noting that law enforcement has determined that no threat […]
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
Suspect arrested in August shooting near Cajun Field

A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Aug. 16 shooting near Cajun Field and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex. Percy Duffy Jr., 52, was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail. Duffy was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the UL Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Argument between Northside High students leads to threat of shooting, student’s arrest: Lafayette Police

A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Lafayette man accused of exposing himself at Cecilia library

A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library. Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
