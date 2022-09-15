Read full article on original website
Pine prairie student arrested for terrorism
A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.
Sheriff: Parent arrested, accused of making threats at St. Martinville Senior High
A woman was arrested after accusations she made threats at St. Martinville Senior High School after speaking with school officials, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the high school around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a disturbance involving a parent in the school’s front office was...
Comeaux High student allegedly made threat to shoot up school on Thursday
UPDATE, 9/15, 9:13 a.m.: Lafayette Public School System announced this morning that Comeaux High is open today after Wednesday’s potential threat. However, word began circulating this morning that a similar threat was made toward the Broussard Middle School campus. LPSS officials released a statement this morning noting that law enforcement has determined that no threat […]
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
Suspect arrested in August shooting near Cajun Field
A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Aug. 16 shooting near Cajun Field and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex. Percy Duffy Jr., 52, was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail. Duffy was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the UL Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Argument between Northside High students leads to threat of shooting, student’s arrest: Lafayette Police
A 15-year-old Northside High student was arrested after investigators say he made threats to shoot a school resource officer and another student after an altercation Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday outside a classroom building. The 15-year-old and another boy were having a verbal fight when a school resource officer was called to intervene.
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
Lafayette police chief finalist withdraws from consideration
One of the four finalists contending to become the City of Lafayette's next police chief has withdrawn from consideration, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Five students could be expelled after fight at Capitol Middle, school district says
Five students at Capitol Middle Magnet School could be expelled because of a fight at Capitol Middle Magnet School on Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system said Friday. The fight started near the end of first-period class, but soon escalated, the district said in a statement. Hearings will...
Lafayette neighborhood residents meet with police to express crime concerns
Concerns over the recent crime spree in their neighborhood forced the residents in the area to meet with police.
Lafayette man accused of exposing himself at Cecilia library
A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library. Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI. Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday. His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash that left a woman seriously […]
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say
Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say
