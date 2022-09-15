It seems like we won't have to wait long to see a new glimpse of Final Fantasy XVI. The Final Fantasy series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, largely being one of the most well-respect JRPGs out there. Almost every mainline entry follows a new set of characters in a new location, dealing with some new threat. It keeps the series feeling varied and fresh while still sustaining the things people love about these games. With Final Fantasy XV, the series moved to real-time combat as opposed to turn-based and appears to be the future of the mainline releases going forward as Final Fantasy XVI is doubling down on these systems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO