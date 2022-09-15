Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
New Zelda Breath of the Wild Release Details, Golden Eye 007 Returns, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Nintendo finally announcing a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to Daredevil: Born Again details, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!
Palworld Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story.
Imagine a world where you gather resources, build bases, and catch adorable creatures ala Pokemon. Now imagine equipping them with guns, and making them work in factories. If that sounds interesting to you, then this game is for you. Keep reading to learn more about Palworld, its release date, gameplay, and story.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases Trailer and Release Date News
It seems like we won't have to wait long to see a new glimpse of Final Fantasy XVI. The Final Fantasy series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming, largely being one of the most well-respect JRPGs out there. Almost every mainline entry follows a new set of characters in a new location, dealing with some new threat. It keeps the series feeling varied and fresh while still sustaining the things people love about these games. With Final Fantasy XV, the series moved to real-time combat as opposed to turn-based and appears to be the future of the mainline releases going forward as Final Fantasy XVI is doubling down on these systems.
Call of Duty Warzone 2 finally has a release date
Much-anticipated battle royale sequel Call of Duty: Warzone 2 finally has a release date. Announced during the Call of Duty Next livestream, Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) is set to release on November 16. That’ll bring it into players’ hands only a couple of weeks after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Heartsong Free Online
Best sites to watch Heartsong - Last updated on Sep 18, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Heartsong online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Heartsong on this page.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Developers Of Assassin’s Creed Are Investigating How To Reintroduce Multiplayer
At the latest Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft described how a team of developers has been investigating how to bring multiplayer back to the Assassin’s Creed series. This will reportedly take the shape of a focal point for anything Assassin’s Creed-related. Project Infinity is the current name of the aforementioned program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best anime like ‘Demon Slayer’
Set in semi-modern Tokyo, Demon Slayer is a dark fantasy anime that follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they work to exterminate demons. After Tanjiro’s family is killed by a demon and his little sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps on a revenge mission to find a cure to turn Nezuko back to normal. While fulfilling missions, he meets two skilled demon slayers, Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma, and they become friends.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hitman Hart - Wrestling With Shadows Free Online
Best sites to watch Hitman Hart - Wrestling With Shadows - Last updated on Sep 18, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Hitman Hart - Wrestling With Shadows online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Hitman Hart - Wrestling With Shadows on this page.
ComicBook
One Piece Odyssey Teases Return to Familiar Locations
One Piece Odyssey is the next game in the Shonen franchise's history, with creator Eiichiro Oda helping to weave this new story by creating new characters and environments for the Straw Hats to encounter. With a new trailer being released during Tokyo Game Show, it would seem that the game hitting consoles and PCs early next year won't just add some new elements to the Shonen universe, but will revisit more than a few familiar locales from the anime's past.
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Drops Major Plot Details About Upcoming Daryl Spinoff
The Walking Dead will end in November after 11 seasons on the air, but it will not be the end of the TWD universe. To date, six spinoffs are coming, including Norman Reedus' Daryl-centric show, so what can the actor say about it?. The yet-to-be-titled Daryl spinoff will come in...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
IGN
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.
IGN
Ultimechs - Official Launch Trailer
Let the games being! Ultimechs, a multiplayer VR game, has entered the sports arena and is free-to-play. The shiny metal future of sport combines teamwork, lightning speed, and soaring rocket fists in 1v1 and 2v2 action.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
Polygon
The 7 best Pokémon-likes to play while you wait for Scarlet and Violet
Ever since its inception in Japan 26 years ago, Pokémon has been one of the most ubiquitous forces in not just video games, but pop culture at large. It’s the highest-grossing entertainment franchise in history, and has naturally attracted lots of imitators as a result. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t very good.
Comments / 0