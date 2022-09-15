Read full article on original website
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Roman Holiday” on Corden
Fontaines D.C. brought their Skinty Fia track “Roman Holiday” to The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday. Watch Grian Chatten and the Dublin band’s rendition of the song below. Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. played “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers. Before that, they shared a “’70s heist-inspired”...
Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’
Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
Stereogum
Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022
L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL・
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Is ‘Sarcastic as All Hell’
Peter Tork wrote one of The Monkees' songs for an album he thought was underrated and Mike Nesmith thought was perhaps "misguided."
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
Stereogum
Stream Mindforce’s Insanely Hard New Album New Lords
Mindforce are back, baby! It’s a celebration! The Hudson Valley hardcore greats released their debut album Excalibur back in 2018, and that record has never stopped kicking ass. At this point, we can probably acknowledge Excalibur as a classic of modern hardcore. After that record came out, Mindforce said they’d never make another full-length. They followed up with the 2020 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off single “Reign Of Terror,” as well as a shit–ton of kickass side projects. And now they’ve changed their tune. Mindforce’s second album New Lords is here now, and holy shit, it’s incredible.
Stereogum
Holy Motors – “Superstar” (Delaney And Bonnie Cover)
The old standard “Superstar” originated with Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell, who wrote it with an assist from Bramlett’s husband Delaney. The married couple, who performed as Delaney And Bonnie, recorded the first version of the song in 1969 under the title “Groupie (Superstar),” but it’s since been covered by countless acts, most famously the Carpenters in 1971 and Luther Vandross in 1983, though everyone from Bette Midler to Sonic Youth has taken a crack at it over the years. So did James Wilsey.
Stereogum
Lowertown – “Antibiotics”
The Atlanta indie-pop duo Lowertown impressed us with “Bucktooth,” the lead single from their Dirty Hit debut album I Love To Lie. Also impressive: “Antibiotics,” the second single. It’s a somber yet intense track with a bit of ’90s alt-rock attitude, some spindly math-rock guitars, and just a pinch of twee scrappiness.
Stereogum
Bonny Doon – “San Francisco”
The Detroit-bred band Bonny Doon has released two albums so far, their 2017 self-titled debut and 2018’s Longwave, but more recently they have been playing backup to Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, heading out with her on tour and contributing to her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud. Today, they’re back with a fresh single, “San Francisco,” their first track at their new Anti- Records home. The soft and plaintive song features backing vocals from Crutchfield, as well contributions from members of Woods.
Stereogum
Kathryn Mohr – “Stranger”
Two years ago, the San Jose-based multi-instrumentalist Kathyrn Mohr released her debut As If, a record of meditative and low-key indie that she recorded entirely on her own. Next month, Mohr will follow As If with her new seven-song EP Holly. With this new record, Mohr didn’t record it alone. Instead, Madeline Johnston, the musician who records similarly zoned-out music under the name Midwife, produced the EP.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Confirms Jack Antonoff On Midnights, Possibly Releases Snippet Under Pseudonym Niceboy Ed
Taylor Swift shared a video on her social accounts Friday captioned “The making of Midnights,” referring to the title of her upcoming album. The clip splices together footage from various recording sessions, mostly closeups of Swift in the studio. One of them shows her bouncing along with Jack Antonoff, confirming that he’s involved in the album — no surprise there considering Antonoff has worked on every LP she’s released since 1989 way back in 2015. The more interesting aspect of the teaser is its soundtrack.
Listen closely to Nickelback's Dimebag Darrell tribute, Side Of A Bullet, and you'll hear a previously unreleased solo from the late Pantera guitarist
Nickelback were gifted a bunch of unreleased Dimebag Darrell guitar soloes for potential use in their emotional tribute to the late Pantera legend
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Stereogum
Shields Turns 10
In hindsight, 2012 was the twilight of the aughts blog-rock boom. A new crop of rap and R&B acts like Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, and the Weeknd — to say nothing of established superstars like Kanye West and Drake — was mesmerizing the audience that traditionally lapped up new indie rock bands. A rising wave of poptimism, the belief that all music deserved a fair shot and that many longstanding critical biases are rooted in various forms of prejudice, was causing many self-professed snobs to cozy up to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and artists far less substantial than those. In the same spirit (or in the hopes of catching a big break), quite a few underground musicians were attempting to work these more historically mainstream sounds into their own music. Spotify and their algorithmic ilk were shifting consumers’ focus from purchasing to streaming, both destabilizing an already precarious economic situation for independent musicians and supplanting the music discovery role of websites like this one — which were already beginning to die off (partially thanks to behemoth corporations consolidating the online ad industry) and were increasingly focusing on the aforementioned pop stars.
Engadget
Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson
Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
