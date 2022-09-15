ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fatal crash on I-465 NB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN

