IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
WTVC
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash on I-465 NB
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
Mother killed at Indy daycare, suspect hurt in shooting involving cops
A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center on the city's west side, police say.
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
Person shot dead while dropping kids off at day care on Indy's west side
A person was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off children at a a day care center on the city's west side, police say.
Fox 59
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
Business owner reacts after Thursday fatal shooting on the south side
For the past three years, La Familia Food Truck has sat near the entrance of Country Club Apartments on the south side of Indianapolis. The owner, Fernanda McMahon, says she wouldn't go anywhere else
cbs4indy.com
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
Crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski blamed on failed passing try, sheriff's office says
A witness saw the SUV speed up and cross the centerline of the two-lane highway into the path of the other car, the sheriff's office said.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'
The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
Person found dead, possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side
Police are investigating after a person was found dead — and possibly shot — early Thursday on Indianapolis' east side.
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
