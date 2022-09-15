ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Comedian Sally Brooks performing in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking for a fun evening out?. Comedian, writer and podcaster Sally Brooks is performing at Helium Comedy Club on Saturday 17th at 8 p.m. She sat down with FOX59’s Melissa Crash to discuss her current tour and upcoming album.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend

The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
ATLANTA, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery

INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Local business celebrates 50th anniversary

Eastern Engineering started from humble beginnings. Fifty years ago, Mark Langdon’s parents started a company to help manage projects for architects and engineers, be it providing prints or helping with software. Langdon’s parents worked alone out of a small Muncie company for three years before hiring their first employee,...
MUNCIE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis Zoo tiger cubs make public debut Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is nearly over: The Indianapolis Zoo is debuting the three Amur tiger cubs to the public. Roman, Helina and Nicolas, who were born in May, were set to make their public debuts Friday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Unfortunately, the male cubs did not make their debut Friday. One chose to stay inside and the other is receiving medical treatment for a health issue, according to the zoo. All cubs are expected to be in the new habitat in the next week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
COLUMBUS, IN

