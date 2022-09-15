China has said that it was on high alert after US and Canadian warships made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, a move that has angered Beijing amid heightened tensions in the region.The drill was the second in a month by a US Navy ship and the second jointly by the US and Canada in less than a year, since October 2021.The US Navy said: “Cooperation like this represents the centrepiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region.”It added that the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class...

POLITICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO