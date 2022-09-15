ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
Winners and Losers Coming Out of Primary Night in Rhode Island

It was a dramatic night of politics in Rhode Island on Tuesday. As results rolled in, it looked like millionaire corporate executive Helena Foulkes had pulled off a major upset. But, over the next 90 minutes, incumbent governor Dan McKee scrambled up more and more votes and beat back the...
Nearly 50 new US citizens sworn in at Massachusetts State House

BOSTON -- Forty-eight people were sworn in as citizens at the Massachusetts State House Friday morning in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day."This is my dream and I worked a lot of time to get my citizenship," said Lorena Cruz, a new citizen originally from Guatemala. "I feel excited and very, very happy." While the ceremony was underway, about 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday were moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.  Executive director of Project Citizenship Dr. Mitra K. Shavarini said it was going to take the whole community to welcome and care for the...
Editorial Roundup: New England

Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage

Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces details for $2.941 Billion tax revenue returning to taxpayers

“Chapter 62F refunds expected to be distributed to approximately 3.6 million taxpayers beginning in November 2022. Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5

Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
