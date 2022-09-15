Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
GOP files complaint over missing donor disclosure in pro-Gorbea attack ad
Republicans filed the complaint over the Victory Fund's ad in favor of Nellie Gorbea.
Attack ads start flying in Fung-Magaziner race as parties vie for RI’s 2nd District
Democrats are focused on Trump, abortion and Social Security; Republicans are highlighting the economy and the Magaziner family.
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
New Bedford City Councilor Pereira on Vineyard When Migrants Arrive
Ward 6 New Bedford City Councilor Ryan Pereira picked a good week to vacation with his family on Martha's Vineyard. Summer is fading, giving way to beautiful New England fall weather, and this week has been a doozy. Time for some rest and relaxation on the largest of the 13...
GoLocalProv
Winners and Losers Coming Out of Primary Night in Rhode Island
It was a dramatic night of politics in Rhode Island on Tuesday. As results rolled in, it looked like millionaire corporate executive Helena Foulkes had pulled off a major upset. But, over the next 90 minutes, incumbent governor Dan McKee scrambled up more and more votes and beat back the...
Longtime state Rep. Anastasia Williams defeated by political newcomer
Enrique Sanchez, a 26-year-old progressive, defeated state Rep. Anastasia Williams in the Democratic primary for District 9 in Providence.
Nearly 50 new US citizens sworn in at Massachusetts State House
BOSTON -- Forty-eight people were sworn in as citizens at the Massachusetts State House Friday morning in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day."This is my dream and I worked a lot of time to get my citizenship," said Lorena Cruz, a new citizen originally from Guatemala. "I feel excited and very, very happy." While the ceremony was underway, about 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday were moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Executive director of Project Citizenship Dr. Mitra K. Shavarini said it was going to take the whole community to welcome and care for the...
ABC6.com
Neronha calls out energy company’s proposal to significantly hike Rhode Islanders’ bills this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office on Friday recommended some options to restrict Rhode Island Energy’s proposal to substantially increase residents’ winter heating bills. Attorney General Peter Neronha said he hopes the Public Utilities Commission considers “all available options and approve a...
ABC6.com
Biden administration awards Rhode Island $82.5M to support Newport Pell Bridge rehabilitation
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Biden administration has awarded Rhode Island $82.5 million to support rehabilitation of the Newport Pell Bridge. The bridge carries Route 138 over the Narragansett Bay, connecting Jamestown and Newport. In a statement Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “Today, we are announcing...
MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary for governor
Gov. Dan McKee won the Democratic nomination, beating his rivals in a majority of the state's municipalities.
Woonsocket Call
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. September 15, 2022. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state gun law earlier this year, Connecticut officials were quick to assure state residents of its limited scope. It’s true that Connecticut has some of the tightest gun laws in the nation, but the specifics of the New York law, which had to do with carrying firearms outside the home, were not applicable here.
rimonthly.com
Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage
Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces details for $2.941 Billion tax revenue returning to taxpayers
“Chapter 62F refunds expected to be distributed to approximately 3.6 million taxpayers beginning in November 2022. Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
More underserved RI schools getting financial help
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other officials were on hand Thursday to tour some of the upgrades at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls through the first round of funding.
WPRI
Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5
Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
ABC6.com
Residents furious over proposed winter heating rate hikes speak during public comment period
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of outraged residents and state leaders attended a public hearing Friday morning held by the Public Utilities Commission, to urge the commission to reject a proposal by Rhode Island Energy that would substantially raise people’s winter heating bills. If approved, the average Rhode...
