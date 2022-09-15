Mindforce are back, baby! It’s a celebration! The Hudson Valley hardcore greats released their debut album Excalibur back in 2018, and that record has never stopped kicking ass. At this point, we can probably acknowledge Excalibur as a classic of modern hardcore. After that record came out, Mindforce said they’d never make another full-length. They followed up with the 2020 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off single “Reign Of Terror,” as well as a shit–ton of kickass side projects. And now they’ve changed their tune. Mindforce’s second album New Lords is here now, and holy shit, it’s incredible.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO