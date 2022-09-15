Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney CALL OFF divorce to see if they can reconcile in the next six months... after domestic violence and cheating allegations
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have decided to try to reconcile a month after she filed for divorce to end their three-year marriage amid cheating allegations. The Ohio-born 42-year-old and the Arizona-born 39-year-old - who were married to other people when they met at a 2015 Grammy Awards party - have paused their divorce for the next six months, according to Radar Online.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Country star Miranda Lambert married her husband Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. Here's what we know about McLoughlin and his relationship with Lambert.
Dolly Parton Announces Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus And More As Guest Stars On Forthcoming Christmas Special, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton’s helping us all get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year. She’s currently in production for her new holiday special with NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which she’s been spotted filming at her Dollywood resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the last few weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO
Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics
Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Simon Cowell’s Son Eric, 8, Is His Mini-Me At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale
Simon Cowell, 62, hit the red carpet with his mini-me son, Eric, 8, at the finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept. 13! The father-son duo were joined by Simon’s gorgeous fiancée and Eric’s mom, Lauren Silverman, 45, as they posed for a family photo. Simon opted for his staple black t-shirt and jeans, while Lauren shined in a maroon one-shoulder gown. Eric was casual like his dad in a blue polo by Lacoste, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
Ben Affleck Shares Father-Son Moment With Son Samuel, 10, Before Dropping Him At School
No matter what’s going on with Ben Affleck – be it a new movie or enjoying life as a newlywed – the Dogma actor always makes time for his kids. On Thursday, Ben, 50, escorted his and Jennifer Garner’s son, Samuel Affleck, to school. Ben, dressed in a light-blue button-up shirt and blue slacks, carried an iced coffee while he and Samuel did the early morning walk. The 10-year-old lad looked sharp in a green blazer and blue pants as he carried his books in a trendy messenger bag.
Stereogum
Stream Mindforce’s Insanely Hard New Album New Lords
Mindforce are back, baby! It’s a celebration! The Hudson Valley hardcore greats released their debut album Excalibur back in 2018, and that record has never stopped kicking ass. At this point, we can probably acknowledge Excalibur as a classic of modern hardcore. After that record came out, Mindforce said they’d never make another full-length. They followed up with the 2020 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off single “Reign Of Terror,” as well as a shit–ton of kickass side projects. And now they’ve changed their tune. Mindforce’s second album New Lords is here now, and holy shit, it’s incredible.
Britney Spears Looks To Settle With Her Father And Tri Star Over Financial Dispute
Back in 2008, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker Britney Spears was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet. Conservatorship is used to assume legal guardianship over another adult and is typically used when families need help dealing with that person's increasing medical, financial and mental health issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'
America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes. Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
Vince Gill to Be Honored With New Special, ‘CMT Giants’ – “This is In My Heart, It’s What I Was Meant to Do.”
Earlier this week Vince Gill and a host of his friends, family and admirers came out to Nashville’s Fischer Center for the taping of the latest installment of CMT’s Giants series. Gill’s sprawling legacy was put into perspective with career-spanning tributes from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, and Maren Morris, among others.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Stereogum
Holy Motors – “Superstar” (Delaney And Bonnie Cover)
The old standard “Superstar” originated with Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell, who wrote it with an assist from Bramlett’s husband Delaney. The married couple, who performed as Delaney And Bonnie, recorded the first version of the song in 1969 under the title “Groupie (Superstar),” but it’s since been covered by countless acts, most famously the Carpenters in 1971 and Luther Vandross in 1983, though everyone from Bette Midler to Sonic Youth has taken a crack at it over the years. So did James Wilsey.
WATCH: Darius Rucker Joins Chapel Hart on ‘America’s Got Talent’ for Season 17 Finale Performance
Darius Rucker voiced his support for the girls of Chapel Hart long ago. In fact, he noted that he already has the Mississippi trio on his next record. That was in the can before the world got to know Chapel Hart via America’s Got Talent. So they’ve had a long relationship.
Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut
Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
Comments / 0