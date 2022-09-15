ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for controversial Emmys bit: 'I stole your moment'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel Live / Screenshot

And the apology goes to ... Quinta Brunson.

Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to the star of Abbott Elementary for a controversial bit during Monday's Emmy Awards. When Brunson accepted the award for best comedy writing, Kimmel was lying on the stage during her entire speech as part of a bit where he pretended to be passed out from drinking too much.

But some felt the gag was disrespectful and that Kimmel should have left the stage, so as not to steal Brunson's spotlight. So when Brunson was Kimmel's guest on his show Wednesday, he apologized for the "dumb" bit.

"People got upset," Kimmel said. "They said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I'm very sorry if I did do that. I'm sorry I did do that, actually."

Kimmel told Brunson the "last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you." She thanked him for the apology, while noting she was so wrapped up in the moment, she wasn't even thinking about his bit. Brunson previously said backstage at the Emmys that the bit "didn't bother me," though she joked she might change her mind and "punch him in the face" when she was a guest on his show.

Well, it didn't come to that, but Brunson did get her revenge by "interrupting" Kimmel's monologue, using that time to continue her Emmy acceptance speech.

"You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time," she said, "and then you get less time because someone does a comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

"You know, I have heard of that happening in previous years," Kimmel joked.

