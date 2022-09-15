Read full article on original website
John Stearns, four-time All-Star catcher with New York Mets, dies at 71
DENVER -- John Stearns, a four-time time All-Star catcher in his 10 seasons with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets. He...
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench
Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Mateo started the last five games but went just 3-for-18 with a home run, two RBI and six strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 11 in win
Carrasco (15-6) earned the victory Thursday against the Pirates, striking out 11 in six innings while allowing a run on four hits and two walks. Carrasco struck out eight batters in the first three innings on his way to fanning a season-high 11, and he finished the outing by retiring the last eight batters he faced. The veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 10 starts, compiling a 2.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 62:16 K:BB in 59.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Moving to bullpen
Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. McCarthy's off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks faced. He's been on fire lately, hitting .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field, while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties Friday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
Rays beat Rangers 5-1, keep pace in AL wild-card race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Saturday night. Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card. The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. “It’s nice to see everything clicking at this time,” Rays reliever Jason Adam said. “It doesn’t matter if you win 11-0 like we did the other day or you won like today or you win 1-0. Just whatever it takes to get that win. We’re all bonded. We want to play until November.” Jonah Heim homered and Jon Gray (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his second start for Texas since returning from a left oblique strain.
CBS Sports
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench
Grossman will sit Saturday against the Phillies. Grossman hits the bench after starting nine straight games. He was needed in an everyday role while Ronald Acuna's knee issues limited him to designated hitter duty, but Acuna is now able play the field again, so Grossman could find himself on the bench more frequently going forward. He managed a .943 OPS with two home runs and a steal over that nine-game stretch, however, a performance which should prevent his playing time from being cut too significantly.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with left elbow contusion
Mountcastle was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left elbow contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Designated for assignment
Beede was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. Beede served exclusively as a starter early in the season but drew five starts over the last several weeks. He wasn't particularly effective over the last month, posting a 7.78 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 19.2 innings over seven appearances (five starts) since Aug. 8. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Eric Stout was recalled from Indianapolis.
