Carrasco (15-6) earned the victory Thursday against the Pirates, striking out 11 in six innings while allowing a run on four hits and two walks. Carrasco struck out eight batters in the first three innings on his way to fanning a season-high 11, and he finished the outing by retiring the last eight batters he faced. The veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 10 starts, compiling a 2.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 62:16 K:BB in 59.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Milwaukee.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO