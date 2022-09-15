ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
Family Handyman

How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants

I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
gardeningknowhow.com

The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants

One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: English ivy

English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
yankodesign.com

Automated hydroponic smart planter lets you effortlessly grow up to 21 plants at once!

With the demeanor and aesthetic of a large-ish instant pot, the LetPot LPH-Max handles a different aspect of your food-prep process – the actual cultivation!. Meet the LetPot LPH-Max, a tabletop planter that makes setting up a kitchen garden a breeze. Designed to make gardening easy for even the most seasoned plant-killers (not everyone has a green thumb, after all), the LetPot LPH-Max takes control of the entire plant’s cultivation cycle, from seed to sprout to harvest… and it does so without any soil!
aarp.org

Plant Flower Bulbs Now for a Blast of Spring Color

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Avid gardeners like Jim Jonker, 72, of Holland, Michigan, appreciate the “delayed gratification”...
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
The Associated Press

Gardening doesn’t stop just because it’s fall: Some tips

As summer turns to fall, the garden may seem to fade into the background. But there’s still plenty of action going on underground, so this is no time to rest. For starters, your plants still need water. Although their thirst will wane as temperatures cool, perennials, trees and shrubs in colder regions actually require extra water in early autumn to help them prepare for (and successfully emerge from) dormancy.
House Digest

What Is A FROG Room In A House?

When prospective buyers see the term FROG room, some are bound to imagine a room furnished with lily pads and pond water that's perfectly suitable for an army of everyone's favorite hopping amphibians. Fortunately, FROG is an acronym for Finished Room Over Garage, and these rooms are much more hospitable to people than frogs. However, since FROG room is largely a colloquial term (per Beverly-Hanks Realtors), there tends to be some confusion about its true meaning.
House Digest

