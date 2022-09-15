Read full article on original website
5 Tips For Creating The Perfect Indoor Garden
Incorporating plants into your home has many benefits and can really bring some life to your space. Here are 5 tips for creating the perfect indoor garden.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
Why You Should Be Using Two Shower Curtains In Your Bathroom
Curtains are popular, and many people even use two types to cover the tub or shower. Here's why you should be using two shower curtains in your bathroom.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants
I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
What Are Shaker-Style Cabinets
If you are a fan of cooking shows or home makeover series, then you've probably seen a fair amount of shaker-style cabinets. But, just what are they?
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants
One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
Houseplant of the week: English ivy
English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
5 Tips For Keeping Your Pets Out Of Your Garden
A home garden can have many benefits, but pets can sometimes destroy or eat plants. Here are 5 tips to keep your pets out of your garden.
PETS・
Automated hydroponic smart planter lets you effortlessly grow up to 21 plants at once!
With the demeanor and aesthetic of a large-ish instant pot, the LetPot LPH-Max handles a different aspect of your food-prep process – the actual cultivation!. Meet the LetPot LPH-Max, a tabletop planter that makes setting up a kitchen garden a breeze. Designed to make gardening easy for even the most seasoned plant-killers (not everyone has a green thumb, after all), the LetPot LPH-Max takes control of the entire plant’s cultivation cycle, from seed to sprout to harvest… and it does so without any soil!
People are only just realising why microwaves windows are not see-through and have those black dots on the windows
IT’S a kitchen appliance that most people use every day, but have you ever realised that most microwaves have non see-through windows with black dots?. People have just started to twig that this is the case – and it turns out it’s not just a strange coincidence.
Plant Flower Bulbs Now for a Blast of Spring Color
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Avid gardeners like Jim Jonker, 72, of Holland, Michigan, appreciate the “delayed gratification”...
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
Is Cork Flooring The Right Choice For Your Home?
Cork floors fell out of fashion in the latter half of the 20th century, but like many other retro design elements, they're seeing a resurgence in recent times.
Homegrown's Jamila Norman Shares How You Can Get Started With Your Own Vegetable Garden – Exclusive
"Homegrown" star Jamila Norman shared her top tips for starting your own vegetable garden, no matter how much space you may have.
Gardening doesn’t stop just because it’s fall: Some tips
As summer turns to fall, the garden may seem to fade into the background. But there’s still plenty of action going on underground, so this is no time to rest. For starters, your plants still need water. Although their thirst will wane as temperatures cool, perennials, trees and shrubs in colder regions actually require extra water in early autumn to help them prepare for (and successfully emerge from) dormancy.
Is It Ever Okay To Leave Your Wet Laundry In The Washer Overnight?
Leaving your wet clothes in the washer overnight or for an extended period can put a damper on your routine, but is it bad for your clothes? Find out!
What Is A FROG Room In A House?
When prospective buyers see the term FROG room, some are bound to imagine a room furnished with lily pads and pond water that's perfectly suitable for an army of everyone's favorite hopping amphibians. Fortunately, FROG is an acronym for Finished Room Over Garage, and these rooms are much more hospitable to people than frogs. However, since FROG room is largely a colloquial term (per Beverly-Hanks Realtors), there tends to be some confusion about its true meaning.
