Legendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris
PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Legendary street and fashion photographer William Klein has died in Paris, aged 96, his son said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Monday. Klein, a New York-born American who made his reputation shooting scenes of urban life in the world's biggest cities, studied painting with Fernand Leger but found fame as a photographer.
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
How the Theft of Leonardo’s ‘Mona Lisa’ Made It the Most Famous Painting in the World
One museum heist, or perhaps the publicity surrounding it, is credited with making a priceless masterpiece of a painting that had been celebrated by aficionados but virtually unknown to the public: the Mona Lisa. One August morning in 1911, three thieves who had hidden inside a closet in the Louvre overnight secreted the small Leonardo da Vinci out of the Paris museum and onto a train at the Quai d’Orsay (ironically now the site of another beloved museum). The Mona Lisa was considered so ordinary—relatively speaking, of course—that it took more than a day for anyone to notice the empty...
Three Minutes: A Lengthening Is a Quietly Moving Portrait of Life Before the Holocaust
The film is built around three minutes of footage captured in a Polish town in 1938, not long before the Holocaust
yankodesign.com
Ammunition designs a luxury digital display to create your own NFT art gallery at home
NFT art has taken on physical artwork in a way unanticipated five years ago. NFTs are now not just for the crypto maniacs; art collectors, artists and audiences are swimming the waters with equal intent. This is giving rise to “digital art renaissance”, Danvas, the creators of the first ‘luxury digital display’ for the innovative NFT art, notes.
16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' will leave you charmed — and a little worn out
Tilda Swinton plays a literary scholar who has an encounter with a wish-granting genie, played by Idris Elba, in this flashy and ornate new fantasy film.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 160
During a rare break in recent months, I was taking a sorely needed leisurely stroll along a bicycle path in a park for a few moments of relaxation — and, of course, something that I saw caught my eye of which I had to take a photograph. What Is...
Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”
Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her with her friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a...
Time Out Global
Street artist Lonac creates another amazing mural
As part of the annual Okolo art project we previewed recently, a mural by renowned street artist Lonac has appeared on a firewall of the Agency04 building at ulica Vjekoslava Klaića 37. Phlegmatic depicts a portrait of a young person at the end of adolescence, illustrating a certain period...
Photographer Ben Wooton's top tips for shooting landscapes differently
Take a different approach to landscape photography with the advice of pro Ben Wooton
yankodesign.com
This skeleton pocket watch is not just a watch, it’s a landscape horological work of art
Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.
‘Rings of Power’ Director Found Inspiration in Gemstones, Capoeira, and Armadillos
[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4, “The Great Wave.”] “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the product of an endless supply of resources. For all its grandeur and detail and physical craft on display, there’s one thing that the show has had in the early part of its run that’s almost always a lot harder to pin down: timing. Take the series’ most recent episode, which finds Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in a verbal showdown with Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). With fierce conviction, Galadriel proclaims, “There...
50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts
Invented civilizations are usually thought of as the stuff of sci-fi novels and video games, not museums. Yet in 1972, the Andrew Dickson White Museum of Art at Cornell University exhibited “The Civilization of Llhuros,” an imaginary Iron Age civilization. Created by Cornell Professor of Art Norman Daly, who died in 2008, the show resembled a real archaeological exhibition with more than 150 objects on display.
Color High: Exquisite Jewelry
What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry. British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.” But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
