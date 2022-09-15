Read full article on original website
earth.com
Drinking plenty of tea reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes
According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 cohort studies involving over one million adults from eight countries, moderate to high consumption of black, green, or Oolong tea is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). The experts – led by the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China – have found that drinking at least four cups of tea per day was linked to a 17 percent lower risk of developing T2D over an average period of ten years.
earth.com
Massive spike in malaria linked to amphibian die-off
From the 1980s to the mid-1990s, a fungal pathogen called Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (or “Bd”) dispersed across Costa Rica, wreaking havoc among amphibian populations, and continued its path eastward across Panama during the 2000s. Globally, this deadly pathogen led to the extinction of over 90 amphibian species, and the decline of at least 500 additional species.
earth.com
"Night owls" may have greater risk of heart disease
A new study led by Rutgers University has found that our activity patterns and sleep cycles could significantly influence our risk of developing health conditions such as type 2 diabetes or heart disease. According to the experts, wake/sleep cycles cause metabolic differences and alter our body’s preference for energy sources.
earth.com
Wolves can show attachment toward humans
Dogs’ ability to show affection towards humans is well-known. Some scientists argue that such a capacity to form strong attachments with humans arose in dogs only after their domestication 15,000 years ago. However, a team of researchers led by Stockholm University in Sweden has now found that wolves are also capable of exhibiting attachment behaviors towards human caregivers – a surprising discovery that could help contradict the domestication hypothesis.
earth.com
Non-biting flies pose a bigger threat to public health
A study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has revealed that non-biting flies are underestimated in their ability to transmit diseases to humans. Biting flies are known to spread diseases by transferring infected blood from host to host. The new research suggests that the vomit of non-biting flies poses an even greater risk to human health.
