Claypool, IN

Shirley ‘Shirl’ Conklin

Shirley “Shirl” (Hackworth) Conklin, 59, Bourbon, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Shirl was born June 3, 1963. She married James “Jimmer” Conklin on May 20, 2000, and he preceded her in death. Shirl is survived by her sister, Gearldene (Henry) Webb, Bonanza, Ky.; her brothers, Jack...
BOURBON, IN
Thomas Girton

Thomas R. “Tom” Girton, 60, Monterey, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born June 24, 1962. On June 5, 1982, Tom married his high school sweetheart Julie A. Hulmes; she survives in Monterey. He is survived by his daughter, Megan A. (Matt)...
MONTEREY, IN
Gregory ‘Greg’ A. Gearhart

Gregory “Greg” A. Gearhart, 63, Fulton, died at 1:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. He was born May 19, 1959. On March 8, 1986, he married Cheryl Lyn Stayer, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his son, Heath Lee Gearhart,...
FULTON, IN
Angela Marie Stacy

Angela Marie Stacy, 56, rural Huntington, died at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born April 17, 1966. Angela married Marlin Daniel “Danny” Stacy on Feb. 14, 2000; he survives in Huntington. She is also survived by her two sons,...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Lybie M. Miller — UPDATED

Lybie Michele Miller, 13, Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died unexpectedly, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in LaGrange County. She was born Nov. 25, 2008. Lybie is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Lyndsey Miller, Ligonier; three brothers; Tyler Miller, Kyle Miller and Sylas Miller, all of Ligonier; grandparents, Jeff and Kim Hoover, Wawaka and Lloyd and Edna Miller, Topeka; and great-grandparents, Don and Sue Hoover, Rome City.
LIGONIER, IN
Scott D. Mersch — PENDING

Scott D. Mersch, 59, Kewanna, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes.
KEWANNA, IN
Lillie Mae Shepherd

Lillie Mae Shepherd, 69, Knox, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City. She was born Sept. 11, 1952. On April 15, 1988, Lillie married Raleigh Shepherd; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Watson, Knox; stepsons, Raleigh Jay (Nikki) Shepherd, Goshen...
KNOX, IN
Larry A. Nixon — UPDATED

Larry A. Nixon, 72, Lakeville, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1950. On Nov. 13, 1976, he was united in marriage to Harriett Chabera; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, Kenneth (Bernie) Klockow, Granger, David (Laurie) Klockow, Edwardsburg, Mich., Kimberly...
LAKEVILLE, IN
Candace Bitterling

Candace L. “Candy” Bitterling, 75, Knox, formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Wintersong Village, Knox. She was born Dec. 3, 1946. On April 7, 1984, Candy married Jay E. “Moondoggie” Bitterling; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jesse...
WINAMAC, IN
Carolyn R. French

Carolyn R. French, 94, Columbia City, formerly of South Whitley, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1928. On Feb.18, 1950, she married Robert French; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Nonda (Chuck) Bolyard, Kevin French and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Barbara Louise Jones

Barbara L. “Barb” Jones, 84, Francesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Parkview Haven Retirement Home, Francesville. She was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Mentone. On May 28, 1976, Barb married Melvin L. Jones; her preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbi Marshal and...
FRANCESVILLE, IN
Ruben Arroyo Sr.

Ruben Arroyo Sr., 79, Akron, died at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Ruben was born Aug. 12, 1943. He married in December 1972 to Raquel Arroyo, she preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Silvia Arroyo (Rafael Ortiz), Akron, Ruben Arroyo...
AKRON, IN
Chris Paraschos

Chris Paraschos, 93, Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He married Ardine Paraschos; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home is in...
LEESBURG, IN
Mary Ellen Strack

Mary Ellen Strack, 96, Columbia City, died at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born Nov. 28, 1925. On Nov. 27, 1947, she married James Lyle Strack; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Tom (Loretta) Strack and Cynthia “Cis” (Jay Miller) Berghoff; four...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Peggy S. Arnold

Peggy S. Arnold, 70, Warsaw, died at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Peggy was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Rochester, to the late Harold and Clarabell (Taylor) Long. She married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church, to David D. Arnold; he survives.
WARSAW, IN
Marian P. Zillmer

Marian P. (Jones) Zillmer, 91, Bremen, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1930. On Oct. 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to Wayne Zillmer, who preceded her in death. Marian is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Mark) White, Roswell, Ga.; her son, Larry Zillmer,...
BREMEN, IN
Timeline From The Past: First Indians In Kosciusko County

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. September 1999 — Roy and Barbara Hamer, of Leesburg, were the lucky purchasers of a single winning ticket in the Sept. 18, $41 million Powerball jackpot. They chose the cash option. After taxes, the Hamers received more than $15.4 million.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED

Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw, surrounded by his family. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Argos, the son of (the late) John Henry Chaplin and Garnet Avenelle (Saygers) Chaplin. He graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’64 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Randy retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. as a control room operator and was also a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 12775. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 49 and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126.
WARSAW, IN
Christopher T. Strayer

Christopher T. Strayer 55, Akron, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born March 1, 1967. On Feb. 2, 2006, he married Teresa Pastucha; she survives in Akron. He is also survived by his children, Dustin Strayer, Jeremy Strayer, Jacob Strayer, all...
AKRON, IN

