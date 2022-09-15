Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood Comeback Has Dwayne Johnson Sharing Mummy Memories In Sweet Post
After years out of the spotlight, Brendan Fraser is not only back, but he’s back in a big way. Fraser is getting rave reviews and standing ovations for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and one of the people who is glad to see Fraser getting his due is Dwayne Johnson, who credits Fraser with helping him launch his own career in Hollywood.
Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation
Brendan Fraser was visibly emotional as he received a standing ovation after the premiere of his upcoming film The Whale at Venice Film Festival on Sunday, 4 September.Many journalists were full of praise following the screening at the festival, saying that Mr Fraser’s performance was worthy of an Oscar nomination.The Whale, a psychological drama, follows a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity.“Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the Venezia 79 six-minute standing ovation for The Whale,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who filmed Mr Fraser’s reaction, said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Brandon Fraser arrives on red carpet ahead of The Whale premiereSpencer Pratt reveals why Lisa Kudrow is ‘one of the worst humans’ he’s ever metTaylor Hawkins' son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
RuPaul's Drag Race star reveals why iconic challenge was filmed but scrapped
Across the many season of RuPaul's Drag Race, some challenges are certain to appear. But during season 12, fans were disappointed to not witness the usually iconic reading challenge. In tribute to the documentary Paris Is Burning, the queens put on a pair of sunglasses and playfully come up with...
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Goodnight Mommy Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Seem To Agree About How The Naomi Watts Thriller Stands Up To The Original
Remakes and reimaginings are still all the rage, even as the horror genre has been pushing the boundaries in past years. But Naomi Watts proved with The Ring that adapting foreign horror movies can have fantastic results, and she’s set to try it again with the upcoming release of Goodnight Mommy, which will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 16. Can this Austrian remake, directed by Matt Sobel, live up the original, which was one of the best horror movies of this century? The reviews are here, and the critics seem to be in agreement in regards to answering that question.
Movies you like that nobody really saw/are mostly forgotten
Black Sunday - Directed by John Frankenheimer and starring Robert Shaw and Bruce Dern, it's based on an early novel by Silence of the Lambs author Robert Harris about a terrorist attack at an American Football game. Drop Dead Gorgeous - Mockumentary black comedy about a small town beauty pageant...
