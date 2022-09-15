ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is A Friend of the Family based on a true story?

When you see a movie or series set in the past, there’s always a question about the true story. Was it something that actually happened? Is A Friend of the Family based on truth?. A Friend of the Family is coming to Peacock in October. It looks like a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Brian Lowry
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Terence Blanchard
Person
Maria Bello
psychologytoday.com

The Psychopath as Hero

It's so easy for a moviegoer to slip into a darkened theatre and watch movies like Psycho, The Red Dragon, Seven, and the Silence of the Lambs, maybe even identifying with how psychopaths live out their grotesque, secret, and compelling revenge. We watched, eyes wide open, fascinated, almost embarrassed to enjoy what our own conscience forbids.
MOVIES
WEKU

'Honk for Jesus' is an uneven but entertaining saga about scandal and redemption

When I was a kid growing up in Orange County, I often found myself riding past the headquarters of the famous Trinity Broadcasting Network — an enormous circular building that resembled the bottom tier of a wedding cake. It was a spectacularly tacky sight, an example of the excesses of the "prosperity gospel" — the belief that extravagant wealth is a sign of God's favor. Having been raised in a modest Baptist church, I'd been taught early on to sneer at this notion and all the televangelists and other religious hucksters who upheld it.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Warriors#The Woman King#Action Movies#True Story#Cnn#African#The Dahomey Amazons
epicstream.com

Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained

Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
COMICS
Whiskey Riff

Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy”

Who doesn’t love a Charlie Daniels Band’s cover? Famously known for “The Devil Went Down To Georiga,” The Charlie Daniels Band has produced quality country rock music for decades. One of my all-time favorites from them is “Long Haired Country Boy.” The single was released in 1974 on their album Fire On The Mountain and while it was never a huge country radio hit, it was a massive hit among fans. The single charted on the US Billboard Hot 100 […] The post Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Daily Beast

David Strathairn Brings World War II Hero Jan Karski to Shattering Life, With a Message for Now

Jan Karski should be better known, and perhaps David Strathairn’s masterful and committed performance bringing him to stage life will help remedy that. In the Theatre for a New Audience’s New York premiere of Clark Young and Derek Goldman’s 90-minute play Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, directed by Goldman at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn (to Oct. 9), we see not just the unpeeling of Karski’s story but the urgent echoes his experience presents to our present day.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

King tells faith leaders he has personal duty ‘to protect diversity of our country’

The King has said he has a personal “duty to protect the diversity of our country”.Charles told more than 30 faith leaders from various religions at a reception in Buckingham Palace that as Sovereign he believes his work must include “protecting the space for faith itself” and the valued differences which people live by.He said: “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’.“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

‘Is this the veil between life and death?’: Lee Miller’s torn mesh is an image for our times

A ripped mesh sheath unveils a dry, desolate landscape. Light pours in beyond the horizon and our focus shifts, through the two contrasting frames, towards the cloud that dominates the sky. There’s a sense of silence as we look out on to a wide, open desert; an unknowingness about what lies beyond the ripped curtain, and what is next to come. Liberation, with the cloud’s elegant shape evoking a dove flying into the distance. But most of all, there’s an absence, as if there was something of significance that once filled this void.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Malek Sherif

Fiction: The Word Game. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Collider

What is the True English History Behind 'House of the Dragon'?

By now, it should come as no surprise that George R.R. Martin is a big history buff. No one writes fantasy that good without dipping their toes into actual historical territory. History is an infinitely rich source of inspiration, and Martin has leaned heavily into it when writing his own timeless series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. When Game of Thrones first came onto our televisions sets, then, a lot was talked about the true events that inspired it, and, naturally, it is no different with the franchise's new hit series for HBO, House of the Dragon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy