Is A Friend of the Family based on a true story?
When you see a movie or series set in the past, there’s always a question about the true story. Was it something that actually happened? Is A Friend of the Family based on truth?. A Friend of the Family is coming to Peacock in October. It looks like a...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
Ken Burns tackles U.S. role in Holocaust: 'I won’t work on a more important film than this'
The U.S. beat Nazi Germany, but Ken Burns' "The U.S. and the Holocaust" argues that leaders and citizens could have done more to help the persecuted.
"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." May Parallel This Real-Life Megachurch Scandal
Actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall are linking up to bring a megachurch powerhouse couple to life in "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." The mockumentary film has some strong names behind it, with both Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya serving as producers with their respective companies. "Honk For...
Stephen King takes Colleen Hoover's crown: His new book 'Fairy Tale' is a No. 1 best seller
The master of horror reigns at No. 1 on this week's USA TODAY's Best Selling Books list with his new novel "Fairy Tale."
Ken Burns connects the past and the present in 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'
Burns' new six-hour series brings World War II history to life — and reminds us that our life, right now, is indeed history in the making.
The Psychopath as Hero
It's so easy for a moviegoer to slip into a darkened theatre and watch movies like Psycho, The Red Dragon, Seven, and the Silence of the Lambs, maybe even identifying with how psychopaths live out their grotesque, secret, and compelling revenge. We watched, eyes wide open, fascinated, almost embarrassed to enjoy what our own conscience forbids.
'Honk for Jesus' is an uneven but entertaining saga about scandal and redemption
When I was a kid growing up in Orange County, I often found myself riding past the headquarters of the famous Trinity Broadcasting Network — an enormous circular building that resembled the bottom tier of a wedding cake. It was a spectacularly tacky sight, an example of the excesses of the "prosperity gospel" — the belief that extravagant wealth is a sign of God's favor. Having been raised in a modest Baptist church, I'd been taught early on to sneer at this notion and all the televangelists and other religious hucksters who upheld it.
Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained
Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy”
Who doesn’t love a Charlie Daniels Band’s cover? Famously known for “The Devil Went Down To Georiga,” The Charlie Daniels Band has produced quality country rock music for decades. One of my all-time favorites from them is “Long Haired Country Boy.” The single was released in 1974 on their album Fire On The Mountain and while it was never a huge country radio hit, it was a massive hit among fans. The single charted on the US Billboard Hot 100 […] The post Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
David Strathairn Brings World War II Hero Jan Karski to Shattering Life, With a Message for Now
Jan Karski should be better known, and perhaps David Strathairn’s masterful and committed performance bringing him to stage life will help remedy that. In the Theatre for a New Audience’s New York premiere of Clark Young and Derek Goldman’s 90-minute play Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, directed by Goldman at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn (to Oct. 9), we see not just the unpeeling of Karski’s story but the urgent echoes his experience presents to our present day.
King tells faith leaders he has personal duty ‘to protect diversity of our country’
The King has said he has a personal “duty to protect the diversity of our country”.Charles told more than 30 faith leaders from various religions at a reception in Buckingham Palace that as Sovereign he believes his work must include “protecting the space for faith itself” and the valued differences which people live by.He said: “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’.“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including...
Nick Cave's 'Faith, Hope and Carnage,' 'Black Skinhead': 5 must-read new books this week
Musician Nick Cave releases soulful alternative memoir "Faith, Hope and Carnage," while "Black Skinhead" probes America's Black votership.
‘Is this the veil between life and death?’: Lee Miller’s torn mesh is an image for our times
A ripped mesh sheath unveils a dry, desolate landscape. Light pours in beyond the horizon and our focus shifts, through the two contrasting frames, towards the cloud that dominates the sky. There’s a sense of silence as we look out on to a wide, open desert; an unknowingness about what lies beyond the ripped curtain, and what is next to come. Liberation, with the cloud’s elegant shape evoking a dove flying into the distance. But most of all, there’s an absence, as if there was something of significance that once filled this void.
Fiction: The Word Game. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Author Patricia Nicol reveals a selection of the best books on: Kings
What a week that was. A new Prime Minister, then the death of a beloved Queen, and the graceful accession of her son. Now we are in a Carolean age; we will get used to God Save The King being the national anthem and soon enough new stamps and currency, but for now it feels strange.
Parents Are Sharing Things They Secretly Hate About Having Kids, And It's Both Honest And Eye-Opening
"I hate how many of the cute baby milestones just make things harder as a parent. Cool, they can walk — now I can never sit down again."
He's Italian. She's American. Their delightful love story has won the hearts of millions.
Carlo and Sarah share the quirks of combining cultures.
What is the True English History Behind 'House of the Dragon'?
By now, it should come as no surprise that George R.R. Martin is a big history buff. No one writes fantasy that good without dipping their toes into actual historical territory. History is an infinitely rich source of inspiration, and Martin has leaned heavily into it when writing his own timeless series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. When Game of Thrones first came onto our televisions sets, then, a lot was talked about the true events that inspired it, and, naturally, it is no different with the franchise's new hit series for HBO, House of the Dragon.
