Athens, GA

Top 5 plays from Georgia Bulldogs during NFL Week 1

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL got off to a strong start in Week 1 action. Numerous players made their NFL rookie debut including 2022 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Several Georgia Bulldogs had big performances to open the season. Roquan Smith had nine tackles as the Chicago Bears got a big win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown in Kansas City’s Week 1 win over Arizona. However, neither one of these players made our list top five plays.

What Georgia football players made the best plays during Week 1?

No. 5 Isaiah McKenzie scores touchdown

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made up for a mistake he made earlier in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. McKenzie found the end zone as the Bills started the season 1-0.

No. 4 Tae Crowder's huge hit on Derrick Henry

The New York Giants got off to a 1-0 start thanks in part to linebacker Tae Crowder. The former Georgia standout delivered a big hit to powerful Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

No. 3 Tyson Campbell's interception

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyson Campbell intercepted his third career pass against Washington. The second-year cornerback is poised for a big season.

No. 2 D'Andre Swift breaks off long run

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift broke a couple of tackles on a long run during the first quarter. Swift finished with 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

No. 1 Travon Walker's interception

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft had an incredible debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Travon Walker recorded an interception and a sack for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars lost to the Commanders.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

