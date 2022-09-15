Read full article on original website
ozarks.edu
Buchanan, Fitzpatrick ’21 Join U of O
The University of the Ozarks’ Office of Enrollment and Marketing has announced two new additions to its team. Crystal Buchanan is the new marketing coordinator as of Sept. 1, and Michael Fitzpatrick ‘21 has joined the admission team as the international admission counselor as of Sept. 7. A...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Do Hogs Want to Hit Missouri State in Mouth Early Saturday?
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman trying to make statement on first possession.
KHBS
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
ozarks.edu
Arvest Foundation Supports Student Emergency Fund
The Arvest Foundation made a $3,500 donation this week to the University of the Ozarks’ Student Emergency Fund. Among those who attended the check presentation were (pictured, from left) Dody Pelts, U of O vice president for student success; Tony Warren, Arvest vice president/commercial lender; Benjamin Stormes, U of O Student Government Association president; Richard Dunsworth, University president; Daniel Kimbrough, Arvest commercial lender; Britney Hogeland, assistant branch manager; Whitney Koenigseder, commercial loan assistant; Vanessa De Haro, commercial loan assistant; and Shawn Bates, community bank president. Warren is a 1988 graduate of Ozarks.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
College Football News
Arkansas vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arkansas (2-0), Missouri State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Bobby Petrino expects ‘feelings and emotions’ as he returns to Arkansas on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on...
How to Watch or Listen to Hogs’ Matchup with Missouri State
Former coach brings nationally-ranked FCS team back to Fayetteville.
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
Clarksville PD defuses potential school threats
The Clarksville Police Department issued a press release on September 13 after investigating multiple potential school threats.
Stillwater Police: Missing 23-year-old found safe
Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance footage at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop gas station near 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Stillwater investigators tracked Jordan’s phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m. on Sept. 13. However, his phone and GPS location has been turned off since the last track.
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
KATV
18-year-old woman found dead in Yell County ravine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a ravine on the side of the road Tuesday from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a bicycle accident, Yell County Sheriff Heath Tate announced Wednesday. The sheriff's department said the body of Michelle Blankenship...
